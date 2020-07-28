The past year has been productive for the Golden Isles Development Authority despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ryan Moore, the organization’s president and CEO, made his year in review presentation at Monday’s authority meeting.
During the presentation, Moore explained the authority’s mission to bring economic prosperity to the region by helping with the retention and expansion of existing industries, securing new diversified industry location and creating job opportunities and investment.
“Our roots are strong, and we have laid the foundation to build upon our region’s assets,” Moore said.
During the past year, the authority has generated 18 new projects with potential to add $3.38 million in direct capital investment and more than 2,000 jobs. The authority is competing for 22 active projects on behalf of Glynn County, he said.
The authority also hosted 37 attraction-focused events, 38 industrial visits to the county and grew its social platforms by 38 percent.
The goal is to continue growing the Golden Isles, which included four announcements for $11 million in direct capital investment and 1,011 new jobs. Those employers were Beachview Rental and Design, Stambaugh Aviation, Precision Metals Inc. and Radial Contract Center.
During that time, $196,000 in Share the Future Funds were distributed to Glynn County-based companies.
The authority has put itself in position to attract more new businesses. There are 700 acres certified for accelerated development in the county, a housing study encouraging development and other programs such as the RSM Classic that give the county national recognition.
Wayne Johnson, the authority’s chairman, expressed confidence in for the future.
“The staff’s ability to collaborate with other entities and grow our local businesses will make Glynn County a premier destination for new business attraction,” he said.