The Southeast Georgia Development Authority is trying to get creative when it comes to promoting the region to site selection managers.
Board members will host a virtual tour of the region in October to promote different locations available for development. James Coughlin, the authority’s chairman, said the board members will host the virtual tour from a wine bar in Darien. The intent is to welcome back old friends, similar to the old TV show “Cheers.”
“These guys get lots of offers from communities, so we try to make it fun,” Coughlin said. “Each representative will talk about ongoing projects and opportunities.”
More attention to the region is coming when representatives from the Site Selectors Guild visit Oct. 21-22 to evaluate different sites throughout the region.
Coughlin said the selectors will help evaluate the sites and recommend the best potential uses. Prospective employers in the region consider factors such as the size of available sites, availability of water and sewer, proximity to Interstate 95 and airports, and the available workforce.
Coughlin also serves as director of the Camden County Joint Development Authority. The only airport in Camden closed several years ago because its close proximity to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay was considered a national security threat. He said some prospective employers aren’t interested in opening a business in a county without a municipal airport, while it’s not an issue for others.
Luckily Camden County has the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport to the north and Jacksonville International across the Florida state line to the south.
But Camden does have a strong workforce, with sailors with high-tech skills retiring from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on a regular basis. That workforce is attractive to employers throughout the region, he said.
“We market that all the time,” he said. “That’s an asset we offer. We’ve lost a lot of our military folks to bigger cities.”
Coughlin believes the region has much to offer prospective employers and he expects the site selectors will be impressed with their visit.
“They’ll be looking at sites in the region,” he said.
There will be a groundbreaking for Plug Power 10 a.m. Tuesday for construction of an $84 million hydrogen fuel productions company at the Camden County Industrial Park.