The Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority is looking for a new chairman.
Paulo Albuquerque, who currently holds the chairman's position, said he is transferring from his current job as area manager for Georgia Power to accept a position in Birmingham, Ala., with Southern Company, the utility’s parent company.
“It’s going to be very hard to move,” he said of him and his family. “We’re very, very sad.”
As reluctant as Albuquerque said he is of leaving the Golden Isles, he said the new position is a challenge he is looking forward to meeting.
The resignation will be effective April 15, which will likely mean a committee tasked with choosing his replacement will not have enough time to name a successor before he moves.
“The position will probably be vacant a little bit,” he said.
During his time in Glynn County, Albuquerque said he has seen many “positives” in ways the community has grown and he will miss the many friends he's made here.
“I’m proud to be here,” he said.
Authority member Bill Austin thanked Albuquerque for his time serving on the authority and his contributions to the community.
“You have touched a lot of organizations,” he said. “You helped stimulate growth.”
The authority approved a memorandum of understanding with the Glynn County Airport Commission to update the agreement with the county. Members of the airport commission approved the updated agreement at a meeting in February.
The new memorandum basically updates the agreement, which hasn’t been revised in years.
Before the vote, Monica Smith urged authority members to table the issue. She had questions about the budget, audit services, consultants, grants, lease agreements, marketing and use of facilities she said need clarification.
"While it is reasonable to conduct a review after 30 years, the suggested revised memorandum on your agenda today is inadequate," she said.