Once a simple task, a proposal to bring a St. Simons Island rule across the river would make clearing land for development on the mainland more difficult for some projects.
The county’s code of ordinances was amended in 2015 to restrict the clearing of land on St. Simons and Sea islands. It states: “No land disturbance permit shall be issued for development on St. Simons Island or Sea Island that requires a site plan (or) ... preliminary (subdivision) plat ... without first obtaining site plan or preliminary (subdivision) plat approval from the Islands Planning Commission.”
Under the ordinance, developers cannot clear, dredge, grade or excavate a property, transport soil offsite or fill in parts of a property without a permit.
If extended to the mainland, as some Glynn County commissioners advocate, the requirement would only apply to projects that require site plan or preliminary plat approval.
Not everyone favors it.
“To bring over the additional restriction, it’s just infringing more on property rights,” commissioner Wayne Neal said.
But some commissioners and developers support the idea.
According to Glynn County Community Development Department staff, the rule would help mitigate environmental impacts caused by development projects that never come to fruition.
“We don’t really have the ability to regulate if someone starts a project and decides they don’t want to do (it) anymore,” county engineer Paul Andrews said.
While a Land Disturbance Activity permit requires the developer to stabilize the property by either planting new vegetation, implementing erosion prevention measures or both, it doesn’t stop developers from clearing what would be perfect natural vegetation buffers along adjacent roads, Anderson said.
Projects that do not require a site plan or preliminary plat could proceed without it, he said.
“If someone’s going to build their house it doesn’t require a site plan approval so (a Land Disturbance Activity) permit won’t be held up for that.”
Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning recalled when site cleaning on the mainland got the attention of the county.
“I think it’s something that came up because of the piece of land on the jetport road on (U.S.) 17, where a permit had been pulled a couple or three years ago and the land got cleared and nothing had happened out there,” Browning told The News last month. “We just feel that’s not a good practice.”
The site is in Neal’s district.
When reached for comment, the owner of the property at U.S. 17 and Glynco Parkway — Billy Jones of Jones, Osteen & Jones law firm in Hinesville — said he had not been contacted by any government agencies about the parcel.
Neal, an owner of the property development outfit Regency Innovations, argued that most developers carry through on projects and that this would unduly punish them.
He agrees the site on U.S. 17 is an eyesore, but added, “his LDA permit would have required he stabilize the area before he left it. The silt fence still out there is a violation. It’s one example, and we’re going to change our ordinance over one example?”
Neal isn’t alone in his opposition.
Preliminary plat approval is given administratively by planning and zoning staff, said Chris Amos of the local engineering firm CSEC, Inc. Site plans, however, must go before either the Islands or Mainland planning commissions first, which Amos said could tack on a significant amount of time to the procedure.
“Frequently, when we’re working on development projects we’re trying to get underway on something while the permit process is ongoing,” Amos said. “The county’s development approval takes a long time. We’re running a minimum of two months on site plan approval.
“My clients are spending money. The interest clock is ticking.”
It’s a great benefit for developers not to have to wait through a two-month approval process for projects, but he’s not entirely opposed to ordinances to combat the issue of developers clearcutting properties to let them sit empty.
“I do believe there is a legitimate interest to make sure those things don’t happen,” Amos said. “I think there needs to be some flexibility in how it is applied.”
He suggested some amendments to the county’s soil erosion and sediment control ordinances could hold the answer but declined to elaborate.
Greg Wilkes with ISI Coastal Builders said he sympathizes with the county’s desire to negate potentially harmful environmental impacts of people speculating and clearing property without actually pursuing the development, but he said the rule would hurt local developers like himself.
“Our projects mainly consist of single-family homes, and we generally don’t clear a property unless we know that we are going to build on the lot within a month and the building permit is already applied for,” Wilkes said.
“So if this rule were to be applied to every property, not just large tracts, I am concerned with the impact on building cost to homeowners and project timelines for individual home sites.”
Rather than applying a blanket rule, he suggested coming up with different restrictions or limiting the site plan requirement to large tracts or putting a cap on how much land can be cleared before site plan or preliminary plat approval.
Mike Torras, with Torras Properties, said it would be wise for the county to wait on consultant TSW to finish its review of the county’s zoning ordinance before making any changes that affect property development.
“I’m against making hasty decisions to change any ordinances before we have a chance to review the recommendations coming from TSW,” said Torras, a member of the Islands Planning Commission. “We’re paying them big bucks for their expertise and it needs to be considered before making amendments to the code.”
Not every developer sides with Neal, however. Some share Browning’s opinion that extending the rule to the mainland could do some good.
“The big issue are developers that get ahead of themselves,” said Robert Ussery with Ussery-Rule Architects. “They get ahead of themselves, they clear the site, and then for regulatory issues or financial issues they can’t finish the project.”
Initial property stabilization does not have to be permanent, Ussery noted. In many cases, anti-erosion measures like silt fencing used to stabilize the soil tend to fail before long, he said, negating the entire purpose of the existing regulation.
“There are safeguards that are put in place, but if a project sits for a very long time, there’s a chance the silt fence could fail,” Ussery said.
In his opinion, other local developers are just accustomed to being able to get a land disturbance permit without having to go through the site plan process. By thinking ahead, Ussery said it’s possible to minimize the losses other developers believe landowners would suffer under the St. Simons Island regulation.
“I think it’s a little bit of education for some of our clients,” Ussery said. “They’re anxious to go ... but it’s just a matter of saying, ‘Well, let’s get our plans together.’”
Commissioners voted down the proposed rule at a commission meeting last month, but not all who voted against it opposed it outright. Some felt the public should be given a chance to weigh in on it first and voted it down for that reason.
Browning said he would prefer to discuss it in more depth with his fellow commissioners at a work session before taking official action.