The developers behind a proposed 300-unit apartment complex off Fourth Avenue near Glynn Middle School attempted to assuage the concerns of city planning commissioners at a Tuesday roundtable.

Brad Piazza, owner of Port City Partners, and Tommy McGraw, developer of the Kress Building in the city’s downtown, are proposing a five-story building at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Lanier Boulevard. The first floor would be parking spaces and living space would occupy the top four floors.

More from this section

Handel's 'Messiah' to kick off season

Handel's 'Messiah' to kick off season

Gail Rivard had her first brush with Handel’s “Messiah” in college, but little did she know that the masterpiece, originally penned in 1741, would become an ongoing part of her life.

Polls busy for runoff early voting

Polls busy for runoff early voting

Polling places throughout Georgia reported strong early voting turnouts Monday for the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

New ambulance begins service

New ambulance begins service

Firefighters at Glynn County Fire-Rescue’s Station No. 6 marked the first day of a new ambulance’s service life with an age-old tradition.