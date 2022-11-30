The developers behind a proposed 300-unit apartment complex off Fourth Avenue near Glynn Middle School attempted to assuage the concerns of city planning commissioners at a Tuesday roundtable.
Brad Piazza, owner of Port City Partners, and Tommy McGraw, developer of the Kress Building in the city’s downtown, are proposing a five-story building at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Lanier Boulevard. The first floor would be parking spaces and living space would occupy the top four floors.
Total height of the structure would be around 72 feet.
Piazza opened by saying he and McGraw are “strong advocates of ethical development that meets the needs of the Golden Isles community.”
Both are bringing more residential development, event venues, green space and commercial businesses to the city, he said, including a not-for-profit rock climbing gym and a hotel in The Kress, McGraw’s name for the building.
Piazza said he was involved in a housing study that suggested the city needs more housing stock to increase the tax base, market-rate and student-rate housing especially.
The need for such development is apparent, he said. Many locals and graduates of area colleges leave due to the lack of opportunity coupled with rising housing costs and stagnant wages, he said.
The project would address the need for more residential units and drive down housing costs, attracting more people and expanding the workforce. It would also nearly double the city’s tax base.
He ballparked the cost of the project at $40 million to $50 million.
Some city officials had concerns with various aspects of the project, however, which prompted Piazza to withdraw an application for the project at the Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission’s last meeting.
Multi-family development is in use with the city’s comprehensive plan, said City Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter. Most concerning, however, was access, parking and drainage. The number of people living there would substantially impact traffic flow on both Fourth and Lanier, and the plan does not suggest any infrastructure upgrades.
The property is low-lying and the stormwater drainage on the property is not sufficient for the new development, Hunter said. Aside from a drainage ditch running toward the marsh, there is no drainage infrastructure there, he said.
Access ties into the traffic issue but includes the fact that there is virtually no pedestrian access to the property, Hunter said, calling it “an island.” No sidewalks or bike lanes connect to the rest of the city’s pedestrian grid, and there’s currently no direct path for foot traffic for kids going to the school from the lot.
Density also causes the city’s development department heartburn, Hunter said.
“The proposed 300 units is roughly 70 units per acre … our current density doesn’t even come close,” Hunter said. “Our maximum units per acre, if you were doing efficiencies, would be 30 units per acre ... It’s designed around much smaller-sized spaces.”
Piazza said there’s some wiggle room on the number of units, but it wouldn’t be more than a few dozen. The economics of the project dictate a certain number of units in order to make a profit.
There’s a lot of room for growth in Brunswick, Piazza believes. Anecdotally, he was told by another resident that the city once had a population of 30,000. It’s nearly half that now, so Brunswick has the capacity to accommodate more residents.
He also believes the developer can address some concerns, like drainage on its end. It could also partner with the city in the area of pedestrian infrastructure.
Hunter suggested some means to compromise. In Atlanta, development agencies will sometimes allow greater density in exchange for the developer allotting a certain number of residential units to affordable housing.
Piazza said he would be amenable to such an arrangement.
Taking cues from the discussion Tuesday night, the developers will rework their plans as needed and find some common ground with the planning commission at its December meeting.