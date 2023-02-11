Developers of a proposed apartment complex on U.S. 17 in Brunswick say members of Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission are way off base with their critiques of the project.
The City Commission approved in October an annexation and rezoning request for the property at 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave., paving the way for the new housing and commercial complex. The project is currently in the design phase.
A concept plan showed 216 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure.
At a meeting on Wednesday, the Planning and Appeals Commission, PAC, reviewed recent plans for the development, which are 50% complete. The plans included only the apartment complex and not the townhouses and commercial space.
Some PAC members were not happy with the plans, despite the fact they were more or less in line with city code. Specifically, it did not provide public access to the marshfront and called for cutting down over 50 trees, nearly all of the trees on the property, and replacing them with 46 new plantings.
The Glynn Avenue Design Framework — a special development district covering the U.S. 17 corridor in the city limits — calls for low-environmental-impact developments and a public walkway or boardwalk along the marsh, said Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunters. A 45-foot development buffer along the marsh was imposed for that purpose, but it’s not a requirement.
“You and I know this will be marketed as a gated community on the marsh,” said Planning Commissioner Anita Collins.
Neal Boatwright, owner of Boatright Construction Co., said he and the developer, Vassa Cate, did not see eye to eye with the commissioners. Boatright Construction has been contracted to handle demolition and other aspects of the development, while Cate, under Maritime Homes LLC, owns the land.
Blocking certain types of developments that may not fit what some people want is not the way to improve the city, said Boatwright, who is also a member of the Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission. It will simply ensure any momentum it has will stagnate.
“If people want places like Bed, Bath and Beyond, if they want Outback (Steakhouse), if they want Fogo de Chão, if they want good car dealerships, we have to have roofs, we have to have families living in Glynn County and we have to have cars parked in driveways,” Boatright said.
Cate has put substantial investment in the project — $4 million to buy the land and $500,000 as of Friday on demolition, and construction hasn’t begun yet, Boatright said. He’s cleaning up a longstanding eyesore, building a quality development and getting grief for his trouble, Boatright continued.
“We’ve made one heck of a difference in the short period of time we’ve been there, and we have every right as the owners of that property to take down every tree,” he added. “But we’re going to abide by every guideline and ordinance that pertains to us. We just don’t want to get raked over the coals in government meetings.”
As for the complaint about the project lacking public access to the marsh, Boatright said “they need to buy property so they can have access to the marsh.”
“Continue to treat developers the way the city and Glynn County do if you want it to stay the same,” Boatright said.
The PAC will review plans for the apartment complex again at 95% completion. Final approval is up to the City Commission.