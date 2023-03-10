A developer that has contributed to significant change and revitalization on Jekyll Island was recently honored with one of the Georgia tourism industry’s top awards.
Dave Curtis and Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc (LNWA) were recently awarded the Bill Hardman Sr. Product Development Tourism Champion Award at the annual awards ceremony for the Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus. The honor celebrated LNWA’s work to attract private investments to Jekyll in partnership with the Jekyll Island Authority.
The Georgia Tourism Awards are the leading awards for the travel and tourism industry in Georgia honoring tourism excellence around the state.
“It was an honor to present Dave Curtis with the 2023 Product Development Tourism Champion Award. I, like many others, have enjoyed seeing the growth and revival of Jekyll Island, and we recognize that partnerships like this are an important part of the tourism industry’s continued success,” said Jay Markwalter, GACVB executive director, in a news release.
Weiner and Curtis began working on Jekyll decades ago when they set out to preserve the Jekyll Island Club. The property was restored in 1985, and renovation estimates exceeded $20 million.
After visiting Jekyll and seeing the challenge, Weiner appointed Curtis to lead in securing private investments. Almost weekly, Curtis brought investors to Jekyll Island, showed them the property, spoke of its potential and asked them each for a minimum investment of $100,000. More than $190 million in original investments have been made since 1985, which has led to several increased property values including the 2021 sale of Jekyll Island Club Resort for $94 million.
Curtis and LNWA took the success of the Jekyll Island Club Hotel and, in partnership with the JIA, sought out additional opportunities to enhance other aging properties and provide additional accommodation offerings on Jekyll.
Several of these projects include the opening of the Hampton Inn & Suites, Westin Jekyll Island, Jekyll Ocean Club and Courtyard & Residence Inn by Marriott, as well as Ocean Oaks & The Moorings Jekyll Island, two residential communities, and the revitalization of other the historic facilities including the Morgan Center, Crane Cottage and Cherokee Cottage.
“Dave Curtis and LNWA have been an instrumental part in making Jekyll Island what it is today, through their ongoing private/public investment partnerships,” said Jones Hooks, executive director of the JIA. “From his first day on the island all those decades ago, Dave not only believed in Jekyll, but he was also able to convince others to believe in Jekyll. We are all very grateful for his vision and willingness to accept some challenges and stick with us through these many years.”
Award recipients of the Bill Hardman Sr. Product Development Tourism Champion Award are individuals and organizations that have taken leadership roles in developing tourism opportunities in communities across the state. The Product Development award is specifically given to a partner agency or individual for outstanding work in attracting capital investments for tourism projects.