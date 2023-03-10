Dave Curtis

Dave Curtis accepts the Bill Hardman Sr. Product Development Tourism Champion Award at a recent awards ceremony for the Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus.

 Provided photo

A developer that has contributed to significant change and revitalization on Jekyll Island was recently honored with one of the Georgia tourism industry’s top awards.

Dave Curtis and Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc (LNWA) were recently awarded the Bill Hardman Sr. Product Development Tourism Champion Award at the annual awards ceremony for the Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus. The honor celebrated LNWA’s work to attract private investments to Jekyll in partnership with the Jekyll Island Authority.

