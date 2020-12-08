St. Simons Island’s north end has remained largely devoid of commercial development, but that could change with a developer’s plans to build a convenience store on Butler Lake Drive just south of the Hampton Plantation gated community.
“This is an opportunity for something more of a neighborhood store,” said Robert Ussery with Ussery-Rule Architects. “(The developers) aren’t thinking about getting people off the highway. It’s for people who live up there.”
While certain parts of the north end are open to commercial development — most centered on Lawrence Road, according to planning and zoning officials — ventures that have come to fruition can be counted on one hand.
Developers behind 109 Butler Lake Road LLC — one local and one intending to move to the area soon, Ussery said — would like to facilitate one of those with construction of a food market with some 7,600 square feet of space, deli and office space.
“What’s proposed now is a market. I don’t know if I want to use the word ‘upscale,’ but it’s not like a jiffy store or a 7-11. It’s not a chain,” Ussery said, comparing it to the Market at Sea Island located near the corner of Sea Island and Frederica roads.
The building would follow closely an old site plan approved in 1989 and since expired featuring dense foliage buffers and a low-country architectural style to fit in with nearby neighborhoods.
“Not much has changed,” Ussery said. “I think when this was initially proposed there was going to be a gas station component, but that’s not going to be the case now.”
Gas pumps are not part of the package and neither is a full-service restaurant, package store or anything of the sort, he said. The deli would serve take-out and pick-up only, Ussery explained. The food market and deli are only half the floor plan, however.
“The other half is a small office space, like for an accountant, engineer or real estate person, not different from other office spaces for rent out there,” Ussery said.
Like nearly all land north of the roundabout at Frederica and Lawrence roads, the property is not assigned a standard zoning designation but instead is governed by a planned development district.
Glynn County is notorious for widespread use of the PD district, according to zoning law experts hired by the county to rework the county’s zoning ordinance. In essence, a PD district represents a “pick-your-own-zoning” approach to development regulation.
Developers have an active hand in writing a PD text, the rulebook that determines what they can and can’t build and do in the PD district.
The north end of St. Simons Island is largely governed by two huge planned development districts — the North End PD District and the Hampton Plantation PD District. Some land features a rural zoning designation, mostly on the eastern side of Lawrence Road, according to planning officials, while north end PD covers just about everything north of Frederica Road and west of Lawrence Road, up to and including Cannon’s Point.
Created decades ago by the Sea Island Co., the north end PD text is hundreds of pages long and delineates plans for several subdivisions, utilities, parks and infrastructure improvement, among other things. It describes which areas are for residential development and which would be commercial.
The other and more relevant Hampton Plantation PD District covers most of the northern tip of the island. Per a 1989 amendment to the planned development text financed by Hampton Associates, any commercial development at 109 Butler Lake Drive “shall be for retail sales or business involving the rendering of a personal service, including a deli within the convenience store” and “no full-service restaurant, lounge, drinking establishment or package liquor store will be allowed.”
The amendment also included stipulations to limit construction so it would blend in with the neighborhood both in outward appearance and in the services provided in the building.
Because the old site plan for the commercial building has expired, the developer will need to get another one approved by the Islands Planning Commission.
Ussery said they’re aiming to have the new plan ready in time for the IPC’s meeting in the third week of January.