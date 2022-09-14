The developer of a planned apartment complex near downtown Kingsland has changed plans for an entrance on a residential street instead of off a commercial thoroughfare.

Andy Alexander, developer of the planned 192-unit apartment complex called Odyessy at Mollette Gardens, told Kingsland City Council members at Monday’s meeting that he and staff created a plan over the weekend to move the main entrance back onto Georgia 40 as originally planned.

