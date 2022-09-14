The developer of a planned apartment complex near downtown Kingsland has changed plans for an entrance on a residential street instead of off a commercial thoroughfare.
Andy Alexander, developer of the planned 192-unit apartment complex called Odyessy at Mollette Gardens, told Kingsland City Council members at Monday’s meeting that he and staff created a plan over the weekend to move the main entrance back onto Georgia 40 as originally planned.
“We’re going to work with the city and DOT,” he told council members.
Alexander asked city officials to reject his company’s request to change the site plan, which would have had the main entrance on North Grove Boulevard and a roundabout on East Hilton Street.
City council members vote unanimously to approve Alexander’s request, which means it reverts to the original site plan already approved. The main entrance will be on Georgia 40, with the roundabout on East Hilton as the exit.
Prior to the vote, a long line of concerned residents voiced opposition to the entrance on North Grove Boulevard.
Brad Shuck, whose house is directly across the street from the proposed entrance on North Grove Boulevard, said it was fair for residents to be concerned about the potential impacts to their homes, despite prior criticism by some city officials.
“To say we are not compromising is unfair,” he said.
Glenda Roberts, who lives on East Hilton, expressed concerns about the traffic exiting the complex directly in front of her home.
“I have a deep, vested interest in not having this in front of my property,” she said. “We don’t want to have it when there is another way.”
She was told the roundabout will be located on the street away from homes.
After the vote, residents gathered outside Kingsland City Hall to discuss the decision.
Shuck said the only concern with the revised site plan is the new entrance off Georgia 40 is not designed and approved.
“Our only concern is it was a rough draft of the proposal,” he said. “They’re going to have to make an adjustment.”
As for the decision, Shuck said it was one everyone can live with.
“I thought it was fair,” he said. “None of us wanted this. It was a reasonable compromise.”