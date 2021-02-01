Developer bringing luxury lodging to Darien

The Darien Waterfront is ripe for development and real estate entrepreneur Art Lucas, of Lucas Properties, is at the forefront. Lucas, an executive recruiter in the Atlanta area for 40 years, “retired” to the Golden Isles several years ago and eventually made his way into real estate.
“I moved to the Georgia Coast in 2009, and retired for a couple of months,” he said, explaining that he performed a lot of real estate work on St. Simons Island, before beginning to explore opportunities in McIntosh County.
Lucas has deep roots in McIntosh County and Darien, which is Georgia’s second-oldest town. He attended school in McIntosh County through sixth grade, riding the bus two hours each way from Harris Neck to the elementary school in Darien.
“My mother’s side was from McIntosh County,” he said. “I have a deep fondness for this place.”
About four to five years ago, Lucas’ passion for Darien and his business acumen converged when, he, along with the McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority, put together a planned development package for the city’s river bluff, to include condominiums, a restaurant, resort, and small marina.
With the first two projects on the list complete, the last challenge remaining for Lucas and his team is the construction and opening of Oaks on the River Luxury Boutique Resort and its marina.
“It will be the crown jewel of the Darien waterfront,” Lucas said of the resort, which includes the 53-room hotel and a host of amenities including a restaurant and bar, spa, conference and meeting spaces, an outdoor pool and dock. “It will be a destination.”
While many portions are still under wraps, Lucas is eager to share details on the resort’s bar. The Cedar Bar will feature a bar made from a cedar tree harvested from the Lucas farm in the Harris Neck area, and milled to exact specifications. He looks forward to the bar and restaurant being gathering spots for hotel guests and others to enjoy.
To help lay the foundation for the exceptional personalized service the resort plans to offer, Lucas has hired Bernard Sarme the hotel’s general manager. Sarme brings with him decades of experience in hospitality management, particularly in Europe and the Caribbean.
“We are bringing economic development to the town,” Lucas said of his new project, which will employ 75 people, both full- and part-time.
So far, the project is on time.
“It will take 13 months to finish, so we are planning to have a grand opening in March 2022,” Lucas said.
Lucas said the resort’s position, along what he refers to as “the ecology coast,” will give guests access to bicycle tours, deep-sea fishing, Altamaha River trips, plus excursions to Sapelo Island and other points of interest in McIntosh County.
Darien is easily accessible via Interstate 95, and airports in Brunswick, Savannah and Jacksonville, Fla. It’s also close to St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island, in nearby Glynn County.
Lucas is also the owner of the neighboring Oaks on the River Residences – luxury condominiums which opened in March 2020 – and the nearby restaurant, Spartina Grill, which opened Labor Day weekend in 2020.
The condos are selling well, Lucas said. The three-story building features 12 3-bedroom condos, each of which is greater than 2,800 square-feet. All are appointed with a mix of modern and traditional elements. Owners can also take advantage of an optional boat slip, at a marina adjacent to the development.