Details revealed over Sea Island labor law violations

New details are available about the nature of Sea Island Acquisition’s federal labor law violations, which first emerged in 2018. The U.S. Department of Labor turned over documents Thursday related to a Freedom of Information Act request The News filed in August 2018, which show the investigation into the local resort lasted nearly two years.
According to the compliance action report, there were 240 violations of record keeping for workers younger than 18, 167 instances of failure to pay overtime, 98 violations of failure to pay minimum wage and one occurrence of failure to keep accurate records. There were $45,849.20 in unpaid overtime and $1,073.25 in unpaid minimum wages.
When a Labor Department investigator discovered Sea Island didn’t have appropriate age certificates for its minor employees, they called in September 2017 and left a message that was not returned. They then sent a letter in October 2017 to which Sea Island didn’t respond.
As to the overtime and minimum wage violations, two former supervisors edited housekeeping department time cards which resulted in those workers not receiving their due pay.
In October 2017, the investigator held a conference call with a Sea Island attorney and Sea Island’s team member relations manager and payroll manager. The investigator learned the two supervisors were fired and Sea Island was doing a review of its time and pay records in the housekeeping department to determine if the employees were getting paid for all hours worked.
The investigation narrative doesn’t specify who did the talking, but one of the three people representing Sea Island said the company wasn’t aware it needed to have the specified age verification documents on hand, but that staff look at the minors’ driver’s licenses and note the date of birth listed on the I-9 forms. However, they said they would obtain the requested documents going forward.
As to the minimum wage and overtime violations, Sea Island’s vice president of human resources said in December 2017 there was a new policy in place that any time card changes needed employee approval and the managers cannot independently edit the cards. In a March 2018 teleconference, a Sea Island representative said their calculations on the back pay topped $60,000, but according to the Labor Department the enforceable total was $46,922.45, which Sea Island agreed to pay by April 20, 2018.
Sea Island Chief Marketing Officer Parra Vaughn said the statement released to The News in 2018 regarding the violations remains true and the company has nothing to add to it.
Sea Island CEO Scott Steilen said at the time, “While I am convinced that this was an isolated incident, we are now conducting more frequent, random audits and providing additional training on existing policies to avoid any future occurrences.
“We hold our team members in the highest regard and credit them for bringing this concern forward to allow us to resolve the issue.”