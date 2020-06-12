How does an 1840 schoolhouse hold up against an oncoming 2014 Dodge Charger?
Quite nicely, as it turned out during the wee hours Thursday in downtown Brunswick.
A man trying to shake a Brunswick police patrol officer lost control of his vehicle, plowing the black Charger through the stop sign at Norwich and Monck streets and into the side of the 19th century schoolhouse on the Glynn Academy campus.
The driver took off running, leaving the car wedged against the side of the historic whitewashed two-story clapboard building.
Police quickly discovered it was not the ticket for a faulty taillight the driver was determined to avoid. It was a felony arrest for drug possession that he really wanted to dodge.
Police found 81/4 ounces of pot inside the wrecked car. That much marijuana carries roughly a $1,000 street value, said Brunswick Police Sgt. Michael Davis of the city’s Drug Enforcement Unit.
“That’s felony level,” Davis said. “That’s possession with intent to sell.”
As for the venerable old school house, it did not budge. A couple of slivers of wood flew off, but that was about it, said county schools police chief Rod Ellis.
“I will complete an incident report, although it does not appear to be that damaged,” said Ellis, who was called to the scene because the incident ended on school property. “That old solid wood is sturdy, along with the brick and mortar pillars it stands on. Hardly noticeable.”
The stop sign in front of the building, however, was a goner.
The building has seen bigger challenges in its 180 years than an out-of-control automobile.
Glynn Academy is the second oldest public high school in Georgia, established in 1788. Only Richmond Academy in Richmond Hill is older.
This particular GA building, with its tall Grecian columns, brick steps and welcoming front porch, was erected 52 years later. It was the first building on what was known then as Hillsborough Square, now the modern campus of Glynn Academy.
In 1915, the building was dismantled and relocated to Sterling to serve the rural community’s African American students. After desegregation it served as a community center in Sterling.
The structure returned to the Glynn Academy campus in 2009, thanks to a fund-raising effort by school alumni. It sits at Monck and Norwich streets across from the front entrance to the school. Future plans call for further refurbishment and the establishment of a school museum inside.
On Thursday, a patrol car was behind the Charger on L Street approaching Norwich Street at around 2 a.m. The officer noticed the faulty taillight. The driver took off as soon as the patrol car’s flashing lights activated, turning south on Norwich Street and speeding away, Davis said.
Really fast. “By the time the officer got to Norwich he was already crossing Gloucester Street (a block from Norwich and Monck streets),” Davis said.
Police are still searching for the car’s driver. The vehicle registration offers a pretty solid lead, Davis said.
“It comes back to a guy from here, and it just so happens he’s on federal probation,” Davis said.