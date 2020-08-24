Designer brings diverse perspective to clients

Jessica Moore Williams has spent her entire adult life as an interior designer, but the desire was always there. In a previous interview, Williams confessed that when she was a child she was watching “This Old House” on PBS rather than Saturday morning cartoons, and would spend her free time rearranging and redecorating her bedroom.
After working with designers in Charleston, S.C., Jackson Hole, Wyo., and Atlanta, Williams has returned to her hometown to pursue her dreams.
“I’m so happy to be doing what I love here,” she said. “Growing my own family and business in this town makes every project special and personal for me, and I think that shows in the project’s outcome.”
She said having lived so many places has influenced her style a great deal.
“The West has a completely different aesthetic from the design vernacular spoken in the South,” she said, but the shared commonality is a love for the outdoors and the desire to take advantage of living and playing outside as much as the weather permits. “While designing in the West, I learned how to bring the colors and textures from the exterior surroundings into the inside in order to maximize the architectural integration and enhance the interior experience.”
Out West, she continued, the natural textiles and materials make homes feel like a part of the mountain range.
“While, in turn, here in the South, using a beautiful traditional floral chintz that is pleasing to the eye and cool to the touch puts the interior perfectly in balance with the beautiful manicured garden right outside,” Williams said.
In addition to interior design, Williams always offers project management and consulting services to her clients. Having been in the design business for 15 years, she has experience in all aspects of the field. She established Moore Design in 2008, but transitioned to full-time self employment in January.
Williams emphasizes that while she prefers a traditional look, her design style is not the point.
“It’s not me, it’s about what my clients want,” she said, adding that she favors an eclectic traditional look, but currently has several diverse projects under way, including homes that are being redecorated featuring farmhouse, Victorian and mid-century modern motifs.
Her father, Williams said, passed his love of history onto his children, and both she and her brother have an appreciation of the past.
“For me, that blossomed into a keen interest in art history during art school, and furniture history during design school,” she said. “Using antiques in my personal interiors is a must. I’m not discriminatory about what period the pieces are from, and think it’s much more interesting when mixed.”
Williams said her study houses a fabulous book-matched tiger wood veneer-faced Art Deco armoire, a freshly upholstered Georgian wingback chair and a new, modern-day Lucite desk, all of which are at home on a Persian rug from the 1920s.
“The beauty of each piece shines brighter when accompanied by other well-designed pieces,” she said. “It’s about filling my home with objects I find beautiful and interesting, and somehow it works.”
While there are a lot of moving parts to a home makeover, it all comes down to the relationship between designer and client.
“I spend a good bit of time in the beginning of a project questioning the client, in order to understand their aesthetics and needs,” Williams explained. “I even get to know what they don’t like.”
Sometimes, she said, people have hard time verbalizing what they want, but nine times out of 10 they know what they don’t like. All the work prior to beginning a project helps Williams develop a visual presentation, which serves as a map for the client – keeping them on track and mindful of the end goal.
Using an interior designer may seem like a splurge, but in the long run, hiring a professional can save time, sanity and money, she said.
“Hiring a professional is a value add to any project, and it’s no different with design,” Williams said.
As professionals, it is the job of designers to develop a design scheme with the client’s budget and functional requirements as guidelines, and deliver in a timely fashion.
“Designers save the client from making painful, costly mistakes due to poor choices in respect to scale, color or function, et cetera,” she said. “Seeing a tiny pendant light fixture hanging in a beautiful double-story foyer ruins the home’s first impression and is a sure sign that there was no design professional involved.”