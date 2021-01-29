The identity of the local law enforcement agency that initiated a big federal drug bust this week was hiding in plain sight all along.
The investigation that resulted in seven arrests Tuesday on heroin, Fentanyl and cocaine trafficking charges was dubbed by feds as Operation Jumps Start, a nod to Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump. Actually, it was one of Jump’s deputies whose hard work contributed to federal indictments on alleged dope dealers from St. Simons Island to Brunswick and beyond.
Working undercover as he does, the deputy will remain anonymous, Jump said. The deputy in question is assigned as a task force officer to federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Savannah, said Ralph Iorio, agent in charge of the DEA’s Savannah office.
“One of his deputies is assigned to us at the DEA office here, and he ran the whole case,” Iorio said Thursday. “It was a fairly elaborate operation. Since the DEA was in (Jump’s) county, that’s why we had added his name to it.”
Due to incorrect information provided in a press release Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Southern District of Georgia Office, The News on Thursday incorrectly stated that the investigation originated with the Glynn County Police Department. Iorio contacted The News on Thursday to correct the information.
The police department is the primary enforcer of criminal law in Glynn County, while the sheriff’s office is primarily responsible for running the county jail, providing courthouse security and serving legal summonses. However, sheriff Jump said his office is prepared to fight crime and stay active in local law enforcement.
Having his name in a federal drug operation is a first, but Jump said he is just happy one of his deputies helped take alleged drug dealers off the streets.
“It just represents Glynn County and the role the sheriff’s office plays in serving the county,” Jump said. “We do more than work the courts and work the jail and serve civil papers. If a crime is reported to me, I’m going to investigate it. That’s the oath I took and the oath my deputies took.”
Operation Jumps Start began in 2019 with information from the deputy about local drug dealings. Undercover drug purchases and searches of homes and vehicles followed.
A federal grand jury indicted the seven suspects earlier this month, all charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, Fentanyl and cocaine, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The indictments were unsealed Wednesday when the seven were apprehended and jailed.
Arrested was Joseph “Cujo” Nickson, 55, Danielle Moran, 43, and Kirk Westberry, 28, all of Brunswick; Tina Kalter, 42, of St. Simons Island; Edwuardo Moran, 56, of Townsend; Joseph “Midget” Yasmine, 30, of Hephzibah; and Kelsey Little, 26, of Evans.
Nickson and Moran additionally face firearms violations and charges of operating drug establishments.
“It started with us,” Jump said. “It was a joint effort between the DEA and sheriff’s office to promote the safety of our citizens and combat as much drug activities as we can.
Jump said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
The sheriff’s office also has a deputy assigned to the DEA’s prescription narcotics crimes division. Another deputy is assigned to the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Jump said.
These deputies also perform many of the more traditional sheriff’s office roles as well. In fact, the deputy who instigated Tuesday’s drug bust was filling in Thursday at the county jail, which is short more than a dozen employees due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak.
“He works with the DEA, but his primary duty is to the citizens of Glynn County,” Jump said. “In fact, he’s filling a gap right here at the jail today.”