Deputy Lacey kicks off second year of CHAMPS program

Many in the community hope to see the C.H.A.M.P.S. program successfully prepare the county’s fifth-graders for healthy lives. Deputy Randall Lacey, the C.H.A.M.P.S. instructor in Glynn County, brought along a few of those community members Monday to kick off the second year of the program.
C.H.A.M.P.S., or Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety, is an educational program run through the Glynn County Sheriff’s Department. The program aims to educate students about illegal substances, peer pressures, internet safety, stress, water safety, gangs and more.
Lacey, who retired last year from a 25-year career as a Glynn County police officer and became the county’s first C.H.A.M.P.S. program instructor, used his wide community reach Monday to bring along a few well-known local figures to impress upon the students the importance of this program.
“I was going to get to retire last year, but the sheriff caught me before I made it out the door,” Lacey told a fifth-grade class at Glyndale Elementary. “So he asked me about heading up this program, when we started last year. And I liked everything about it and still do.”
State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, joined Lacey at Glyndale Elementary during the school’s first class session of the C.H.A.M.P.S. program this school year.
“To me, it’s a very high privilege and a real honor to be elected to represent the community,” Jones told the students.
He explained his responsibilities, which include representing his district in Atlanta during each year’s 40-day legislative session.
“And then the rest of the year, I’m in the community doing things like this, representing the state and helping folks like Deputy Lacey and your school principals and all your school officials bring programs like the C.H.A.M.P.S. program to you guys,” Jones said.
Lacey leads the C.H.A.M.P.S. program at several local elementary schools, and he invited different community leaders to help kick off the program at each school on Monday. Those leaders included local business owner Patrick Parker and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter.
The students also received their workbooks Monday, which cover the range of topics discussed in the C.H.A.M.P.S. program.
The goal of the program is to prepare students before they leave elementary school for some of the challenges they may face in middle school and beyond.
“There’s a lot of materials in here that you’re going to see, and unfortunately you’re going to experience a lot of it next year, going into junior high school,” Lacey said. “If you have older brothers and sisters, you ask them how big a change it is going from fifth grade to sixth grade.”