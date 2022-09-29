After sheriff’s deputies pursued an alleged stolen vehicle Monday afternoon into the Beverly Pines neighborhood off Altama Avenue, two gun-wielding men stepped from the vehicle and fled, according to Glynn County Undersheriff Mario Morales.

Authorities later captured the alleged driver nearby, arresting the 21-year-old Brunswick man on a slew of charges that included various reckless driving offenses, theft and criminal possession of a firearm, Morales said.

