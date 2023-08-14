K9

Sheriff’s deputies worked with a K9 officer to locate the drugs, leading to the arrest of two men last week for allegedly trafficking the drug known as bath salts.

A Glynn County Sheriff K9 helped deputies arrest two men last week for allegedly trafficking the drug known as bath salts.

A release from the sheriff’s office said deputies received information on Aug. 1 about a shipment of the drug coming into Glynn County. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office to intercept the shipment.

