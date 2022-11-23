Three Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in the beating of an inmate on Sept. 3 have been fired.
Charged with battery of an inmate and violating their oath of office are Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey, and Ryan Biegel.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Three Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in the beating of an inmate on Sept. 3 have been fired.
Charged with battery of an inmate and violating their oath of office are Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey, and Ryan Biegel.
Massey has been employed six months, Garrick 18 months, and Biegel three years with the sheriff’s office.
All three were booked into the Camden County Public Safety Complex Tuesday and were terminated prior to their arrest.
Two other deputies involved in the incident face undisclosed disciplinary action as a result of their roles.
Camden Sheriff Jim Proctor held an internal investigation, along with a separate probe into the incident by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
“I appreciate the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisting our agency with this critical incident that occurred,” Proctor said. "The arrest of these employees culminates the criminal investigation and ends their employment with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.”
During a press conference Tuesday, GBI Director Mike Register said it appeared there was probable cause to arrest the deputies and that other arrests will be made if necessary.
The inmate who was beaten, Jarrett Hobbs, 41, of North Carolina, is shown in a jail surveillance video being pummeled by five deputies before being dragged from his cell.
Harry M. Daniels, an Atlanta-area civil rights lawyer, said one of Hobbs’ dreadlocks was ripped out during the struggle. He said Hobbs was denied medical treatment and held in solitary confinement two weeks until his injuries healed.
After the arrests Tuesday, Daniels credited the GBI for moving quickly in its investigation.
“The GBI launched their investigation and arrested these violent thugs just days after learning what happened,” Daniels said. “Compare that to Sheriff Proctor who sat on it for more than two months and did nothing and it’s clear who takes justice seriously and who doesn’t.”
Hobbs’ lawyers are asking the Department of Justice to investigate the incident and the officers involved for possibly violating Hobbs’ civil rights and potentially creating a hate crime.
“This is just the first step toward justice,” Daniels said. "Convictions and imprisonment are the final acts.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
For the 36th year, the lawn and trees at the Spencer house on Shore Rush Drive on St. Simons Island will be ablaze with Christmas lights.
Cekayla King had little idea when she departed for Ghana that she’d return almost two weeks later with a completely changed perspective about her future.
Seagals Cove isn’t the happiest place on Earth, but it’s close. The children’s store at the Glynn Place Mall welcomes its customers with its clean, bright motif and vast selection of fashions from newborns to tweens.
Nearly a year after perhaps the most intense criminal trial in Glynn County’s history, Masonic Lodge #717 awarded Sheriff Neal Jump its annual public safety award for his office’s handling of security.
For half a century, the Brunswick Kiwanis Club has sold Christmas trees in Glynn County to raise money for youth organizations, and this year is no different.
It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and t…