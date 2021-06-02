The density of a proposed residential development at the former Coastal Pines Golf Course was unanimously approved by the Mainland Planning Commission at Tuesday’s meeting.
The developer, Zac Moxley, was seeking a density of 16 units per acre, saying he needed to build that many units to make the development worth building.
Some neighbors already living in the development argued the proposed density was too high. Moxley argued a lower density would not make it a profitable business venture.
Moxley said he won’t close on the property unless the zoning is based on 16 units per acre. Plans are to build affordable, single-family homes on the site.
“Ten units won’t work,” he told commissioners. “There is a demand for lower-priced homes.”
Some commission members questioned why the New Hope Plantation site, where a proposed movie studio and planned residential development will be build, only was allowed a density of 10 units per acre by county commissioners. The answer was New Hope Plantation is located off a busy two-lane highway, whereas Harry Driggers Drive, the highway near the proposed development, is planned to be widened to four lanes.
The development, and all new planned developments of more than 25 units in the Golden Isles, will now be required to have two entrances.
Commissioners rejected a request from a developer to reduce the minimum width of a planned development off Harry Driggers Drive from 60 feet to 50 feet, without changing the minimum required square footage of 6,000 feet.
Plans are to build 279 single-family homes at the 442-acre site called Golden Isles Gateway.
Commissioners were split 3-3 on two motions to approve, then deny the request. Commission chairman Richard Strickland cast the tie breaking vote on the third vote, 4-3, with approval from the fire department regarding two entrances.
Zoning for a self storage business off Canal Road was also approved despite concerns by nearby residents the facility could lead to flooding in nearby areas.
“There is nowhere for rainwater to go,” said Miranda Smith, when she voiced her concerns about the proposal.
Commissioners unanimously approved the request. Later in the meeting, the site plan for the storage business was approved after discussion about a RV dumping station planned at the site. The waste would be tied into the public sewer system and security cameras will be on site to ensure there is no illegal dumping.
Rezoning was also approved to commercial for CKELJ RV Storage at the meeting. Plans are for the business to build five buildings ranging in size from 14,000 to 25,000 square feet.
A Dollar General store will be coming to 940 Canal Road after commissioners approved a rezoning request from forest agricultural to general commercial at the site.
St. Simons Island resident Julian Smith, who owns property near the site, spoke in support. He said the area sorely needs a store that sells produce and groceries. He is hoping the new store will fill that niche.
“I’m hoping this will be a legitimate grocery store,” he said