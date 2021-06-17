A request to reduce the density of a planned 725 home development already approved on St. Simons Island to 300 units was approved Tuesday by the Island Planning Commission.
But not without debate resulting in a modification to the request for the development, Frederica Township in the north end of the island.
The amendment reduces density, potential daily traffic and public infrastructure, and it provides larger, more scenic family estates, the request said. Its overall character will be improved by reduced development and associated impacts.
The family estates will range in size from seven to 20 or more acres within the amended property boundaries. Horse shed or stables will be allowed on tracts five acres and larger, provided no more than three horses are kept on a family estate.
During the public comment period, several residents asked questions about plans to permit helicopters to land on the family estates.
Joey Strength, a lawyer representing the developer, said the plans to develop the property were in the first step of the process.
“It is intended to be a world-class development and project,” he said.
Island resident Julian Smith described the application as “curious” because of the plans for helicopters. He also said the planning commission has no definition for family estates or guest cottages. One guest cottage would be allowed, along with three dwelling units on each family estate tract.
Other plans for the development include horse stables, barns and an access road.
“Will cottages get rented to rich people who want to ride horses?” Smith asked. “What you have here is a mine field for neighbors in nearby properties.”
At the end of the public comment period, the proposed use of helicopters on the property was withdrawn. Commissioner Michael Torras made the motion to approve the amended request, which was unanimously approved.