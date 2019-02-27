Legislation to make women aware if they have dense breast tissue, and the risk that carries, easily passed the state Senate 55-0 on Tuesday on a day in which senators spent a healthy amount of time addressing health care bills.
“You know, this bill is up close and personal for me, for several reasons,” said Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chairman Ben Watson, R-Savannah, who is the Senate sponsor of House Bill 62. “Someone in my family — very close to me — has had breast cancer as recently as two years ago.
“This is also up close and personal relating to a constituent of mine in Savannah, in the Pooler area, named Margie Singleton, who’s in our gallery today. And it gives me great pleasure to present this bill relating to mammograms.
“This is a simple bill — it requires radiologists to inform their patients that their breasts are dense. Dense breasts can increase your risk of breast cancer, and it encourages the radiologists — in fact, it requires the radiologists to give them information, and you can see in the bill that it is laid out there.”
H.B. 62 passed the state House of Representatives on a 168-1 vote on Feb. 11.
State Sen. Lester Jackson, D-Savannah, remarked on how the issue moved on from a concern Singleton had about her own health to something to help women statewide.
“This started out as a local bill, a local issue, with one woman,” Jackson said. “And she realized this affects so many other people and so many other families, and she took it upon herself to spread a message. So, I too support this bill and I urge all of us to support this magnificent legislation that will actually save lives.”
The bill now goes back to the House for concurrence.