Shameka Thomas has watched the news unfold about the murder of Ahmaud Arbery and felt fear for own son and grandson.
As the mother and grandmother of two African American boys, Thomas worries about their safety. This fear led her to join other demonstrators who stood outside the Glynn County Courthouse Thursday morning calling for justice as the preliminary hearing for the three men charged in Arbery’s Feb. 23 shooting death commenced inside.
Gregory McMichael, 64, Travis McMichael, 34, and William “Roddy” Bryan, 50, appeared via video for a preliminary probable cause hearing before Glynn County Magistrate Court Judge Wallace Harrell.
Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Bryan is charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
The hearing ended in the afternoon with a ruling that there was probable cause to try the three white men charged with murder in Arbery’s death. Arbery was black.
The shooting drew worldwide attention after video of the incident was shown on social media.
Thomas was among what at times was nearly 80 demonstrators who arrived at the courthouse before the hearing and remained onsite throughout much of the day.
“I just don’t want anything to happen to mine,” Thomas said. “We definitely need justice.”
Demonstrators later gathered again at the new courthouse and at the nearby old courthouse.
Several protests have taken place in recent weeks at the courthouse in response to Arbery’s murder. The recent killing of George Floyd, an African American man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, has sparked large protests nationwide and kept global attention on the Black Lives Matter movement.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey was on hand at the beginning of the demonstration on the courthouse grounds. City leaders expect protest events to continue through Friday.
Harvey urged protestors to stay peaceful and not allow events to escalate into violence.
“I’m here standing in solidarity with people and asking for justice,” Harvey said. “And I’m here to show them that our local officials do care. We care about the cause, and we care about our city, our community.”
Dark skies and rain greeted everyone at the courthouse at the start of the day, and the rainy weather persisted for much of the morning. Ink ran down homemade signs, and several people wore #RunwithMaud shirts and masks.
Willie Anderson Jr., founder of the Men of Destiny Champions organization, was selling t-shirts emblazoned with the images of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery and slogans. He said 20 percent of what he earns will go to Arbery’s family to help pay legal fees.
“I spoke with the family and told the family that I was going to do some shirts for them to generate some capital for their legal (battle),” he said.
Face masks and water bottles were handed out during the demonstration. Several parents brought their children to the event.
Ngwebifor Fobi, a Blackshear resident, came with a group of nearly 25 people that included several children and teens. She said she wanted them to be active in this important moment.
“Ahmaud could have been any of us — any of us, any of our brothers, our fathers, our sisters,” she said. “It could have been us so it’s important that we stand and let them know that we need justice.”
The hearing ended at about 4:30 p.m. with the judge finding probable cause and allowing the case to move forward.
Prosecuting attorney Joyette Holmes, the Cobb County District Attorney, spoke to demonstrators from the courthouse steps.
“Today is one victory,” she said. “We know that this case still has a ways to go, but know that this team that stands behind me and those who will continue to help and support this case, that we will be on it every day until the end.”
The local NAACP organized an event outside the old courthouse Thursday evening, during which several community leaders called for change in Glynn County and for the replacement of local DA Jackie Johnson. They also urged everyone to vote in upcoming elections.
At the same time, a demonstration from youth activists was taking place back at the courthouse, where a group of young people lined the front steps holding signs.
Kobe Mukes, a recent Glynn Academy graduate, spoke into a megaphone and urged for widespread denouncement of racism.
“Speak up. It is the least you can do,” he said. “… We do not need people who are not racist. We need people who are anti-racist.”
At the NAACP event, the Rev. John Perry said media has tried to portray Glynn County as one with a climate of racial hatred.
“I’ve had to stand and boldly say that’s not who we are, that the acts of three individuals do not define the heart of our county,” said Perry, president of the local NAACP.
But as voices come together around the world calling for justice, Perry said the responsibility falls to Glynn County’s citizens to create local change by voting and by demanding that the justice system serves its people fairly.
“It’s not just enough to gather around the courthouse to find out the information that surrounds the Ahmaud Arbery case,” he said. “We also have to understand that justice for Ahmaud means that we have to hold our local justice system accountable for the injustice of no arrests being made in the very beginning.”
As the NAACP event wrapped up, chants of “Jackie Johnson’s got to go” became audible from the courthouse. The other demonstration had turned into a march, and protestors walked in a group down Reynolds Street, turning onto G Street.
The second group merged with the first, and the protest continued.
James Cruikshank contributed to this report.