Georgia’s two main political parties remain optimistic heading into the general election Tuesday.
Both are predicting victory for their camps in the races for U.S. House District 1, U.S. Senate and governor.
Opposing four-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, Republican, is Savannah lawyer Wade Herring, Democrat.
Challenging the re-election of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democrat who’s completing the remaining two years left in former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat, are Herschel Junior Walker, Republican, and Chase Oliver, Libertarian. Hoping to prevent Gov. Brian Kemp, Republican, from clinching a second four-year term are Stacey Abrams, Democrat, and Shane Hazel, Libertarian.
Other statewide offices also are on the ballot.
Herring and the Georgia Democratic Party are certain voters will continue to support their party’s direction by choosing Democrats on Election Day.
Not likely, predicts Carter, coastal Georgia’s voice in the U.S. House for eight years, a sentiment echoed by the Georgia Republican Party. They say voters are leaning toward their brand of policies and leadership.
“I think we’re going to do exceptionally well,” Carter said about the November election results. “The momentum has shifted. People’s attention has shifted.”
How well?
By Carter’s estimate, Republicans will pick up 35 seats in the House, giving them the majority now held by Democrats. They also will become the new majority in the Senate.
He is confident enough that he is already letting it be known he would like to be chair of the House Budget Committee. The party with the most seats names committee chairs.
“People are concerned,” Carter said. “They’re talking about the price of gas, price of groceries, cost of housing and the housing shortage. They’re talking about crime, immigration.
“I think people recognize the fact of it is the policies of the Biden administration and of the Democratic Party that has gotten us into the predicament we’re in now.”
Herring has been campaigning to unseat Carter throughout the district, which includes visits to Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
“We are confident in the work we have done here in Glynn County and beyond,” Herring said. “We are out in the community every day, letting people know there is a rational candidate, Wade Herring, who is standing up against inside lobbyists for Big Pharma like Buddy Carter, that there is someone willing to go to bat for the families of the First District of Georgia.”
Herring is anything but shy when it comes to talking about the issues that would be important to him if voters send him to Washington.
“When we win on (Tuesday), families will know that they now have a representative who will actually fight inflation, provide affordable health care, protect our coastline, and keep money in your pockets and not price-gouging corporations,” Herring said.
The Georgia Democratic Party attributes the record number of early votes — close to 2.3 million, according to the Secretary of State — to the party’s achievements and objectives.
“Georgians are turning out in record numbers because they are ready to elect champions for their rights and for working families up and down the ticket,” said Ellie Schwartz, spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of Georgia.
“It’s clear that Georgia Democrats’ agenda of expanding health care access, creating good-paying jobs, generating economic opportunity for all, and protecting Georgians’ fundamental rights is resonating with voters across the state, and we expect to see that reflected at the ballot box on Tuesday.”
Voters are turning out and it is because of the policies advanced by Democrats in power, but it is not because they like what they see, the Georgia Republican Party contends.
“Biden, Warnock and Democrats have created 40-year high inflation, exorbitant violent crime and an open southern border,” said Danielle Repass, Georgia Republican Party press secretary.
“Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock and Georgia Democrats should start writing their concession speeches now. Voters will reject Abrams and Warnock at the ballot box...in favor of Gov. Brian Kemp, Herschel Walker and Georgia Republicans.”
Polling sites open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Georgia law requires voters to submit a photo identification before receiving a ballot.