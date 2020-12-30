In lieu of cheers, two dozen or so cars at the Glynn County Democratic Party’s drive-in political rally sent up car horn honks instead.
Democrats from far and wide gathered — either in cars or at a respectable distance from one another — in the parking lot of Lanier Plaza on Tuesday as the sun set to hear from current and former party figures in the community.
“I look out and all I see are these masks. I’m so sorry we’ve got to wear these things, but we know what we must do,” said Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, one of the evening’s speakers. “But we also know there are smiles behind them because we are turning Georgia blue.”
The event was also organized to support U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in their campaigns against incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively, and Georgia Public Service Commission candidate Daniel Blackman against Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald.
Glynn County residents can vote early on all three runoff races today and tomorrow and at their polling precinct on Jan. 5.
Local party chair Julie Jordan engaged in a little bit of back-patting on behalf of the political party, telling the crowd that Glynn County residents cast 16,000 votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. She also noted Democrats accounted for 38 percent of the total vote for Glynn County, close to the percentage earned by President Barack Obama in 2008.
Former U.S. Sen. Wyche Fowler, D-Ga., earned some cheers and honks himself as he urged Democrats to get their friends and families to vote for Democrats in the three runoff races, even if they have to drive them to the polls themselves.
He attacked Perdue and Loeffler for voting to remove the legal requirement for health insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions and for opposing universal health care. Fowler also expressed doubt either would support an increase in the amount of the second round of COVID-19 economic stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, which passed from the U.S. House of Representatives and went to the Senate on Monday.
“I can’t imagine them looking people in the eye and saying ‘I voted against your economic interest and your family interest,’” Fowler said.
He also singled out Perdue for refusing to publicly debate Ossoff and for being inaccessible to the general public. Perdue lives in the gated community of Sea Island, for which Fowler also criticized Perdue.
“I’d never vote for somebody who lived in a gated community and would not receive his neighbors and find out what their concerns are,” Fowler said.
Fowler also drew from his experience as a former U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia to encourage fellow party members to be ambassadors to their communities.
Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker, the only Democrat on the local governing board, questioned why his fellow commissioners weren’t Democrats.
“Georgia has been blue a long time, y’all,” Booker said. “We just needed to get out and vote.”
He also took a jab at outgoing Republican Pres. Donald Trump, saying one of the reasons Georgia went blue was because of the lies and mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic under his administration.
Glynn County residents can vote today and tomorrow at three locations — the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and on St. Simons Island at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.
All three will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The polls will not be open on Friday, New Year’s Day.
All voting precincts will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5. Glynn County residents can vote in all three races.
Voters can check their registration status or find their polling precinct by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Absentee ballot requests can be submitted via ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov or the Glynn County Board of Elections office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. The elections office can be reached at 912-554-7060.