Democrats in 1st Congressional District primary headed to run-off
The Democratic challenger who will face U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, on Election Day in November will be decided through a run-off election Aug. 11.
Democratic candidates Joyce Marie Griggs and Lisa Ring finished the race this week without 50 percent of the votes, meaning a run-off will be necessary.
The state Secretary of State website showed close voting numbers between Griggs and Ring. With 94 percent of counties and precincts reporting as of Thursday, Griggs received 42.7 percent of nearly 40,000 votes cast, while Ring received 43 percent.
The third candidate, Barbara Seidman, took 14 percent of the votes.
Carter, the incumbent, defeated his two Republican challengers in the primary race Tuesday.
— The Brunswick News