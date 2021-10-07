A spokeswoman for the Georgia Democratic Party countered criticisms of her party and its leadership by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, calling the attacks “shoddy attempts to distract from his own disastrous voting record.”
A news article published in The News Wednesday included criticism by Carter of President Biden, his administration and the Democratic majority in Congress for mandating COVID-19 vaccines for certain groups of people, trying to pass a $4.3 trillion spending bill and House passage of abortion on demand, among other initiatives.
Rhyan Lake, spokeswoman for the state Democratic Party, said Carter is just trying to draw attention away from his own record in the U.S. Congress.
“Rep. Carter voted against the critical relief for businesses and working families in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and even opposed funding to keep our government open — putting millions of Georgia families, veterans, social security recipients and more at risk,” Lake said.
“It’s time for Rep. Carter to put aside the political theater and heed the call of Georgians to work with the president and Democrats to defeat the pandemic and build back our economy.”
Carter also opposes Biden’s plan to require banks to report transactions of $600 or more to the Internal Revenue Service. Banks currently keep the IRS apprised of transactions totaling $10,000 or more.
“Washington Democrats are so power-hungry they’re now going after the personal bank accounts of nearly every American,” Carter said. “Not only does this represent an unprecedented invasion of our privacy, but (it also) would be led by an agency that has repeatedly failed to properly protect taxpayer information.
“This is just another attempt to advance a socialist agenda aimed at giving politicians and bureaucrats more control over our lives, and I won’t stand for it.”
Calling USMC Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller a decorated battalion commander and a hero, Carter said Scheller was jailed by the military for speaking the truth.
“His treatment has been more than unfair and is clearly a politically-driven effort to silence his criticism of President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Carter said. “I stand with Lt. Col. Scheller, have called for his immediate release and for an expedited review of his request for an honorable discharge.”
Scheller was jailed after lambasting the military’s handling of Afghanistan and subsequent withdrawal. His lawyer said he had requested to be allowed to resign but was incarcerated instead while military charges are considered against him.
The Pooler Republican’s First District includes Glynn and surrounding counties.