Who knew Bernie Sanders and Ryan Newman would ever have anything in common, but they do.
Both were leading a race, Newman the Daytona 500 and Sanders the Democratic presidential race, and the people behind them wrecked them.
In case you missed the 1.2 million replays, Ryan Blaney was running second with about a lap left when he tapped Newman from behind like a Georgia trooper doing the PIT maneuver on a carload of armed bank robbers. Newman’s car skidded to the right and, hit again, soared into the air and came down on its top, flaming as it slid.
That’s what Bernie’s fellow Democrats want to see; his campaign upside down and in flames.
Things are far different from when I cast my first presidential vote back in 1972. It was President Richard Nixon against George McGovern, a U.S. senator from South Dakota.
If you want to see how things have changed, look at the other four Democrats that ran in 1972: U.S. Sen. Hubert Humphrey of Minnesota, Alabama governor George Wallace, Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine and, from New York, Shirley Chisolm, the first African-American woman elected to the U.S. House. Talk about diversity, a couple of leftists, the “segregation forever” governor and a woman Wallace would have tried to bar from the University of Alabama.
Muskie cried on the campaign trail and was pronounced finished. Bill Clinton made strategic crying an art.
Richard Nixon got my vote because he stood up to the Russians in Vietnam and mined a Haiphong harbor to cut off supplies. My support was not based on the fact that I got home a few weeks early because Nixon was Vietnamizing the war.
If you don’t know how Nixon’s term ended, Google “Nixon Watergate.”
The 2020 presidential race looks like a Monty Python production. It would be hilarious if we didn’t have to live with results.
We get four more years of Trump’s blustery, turnstile government, socialism or a Democratic philosophy to be named later. Into this mix we have the coronavirus. Trump says we’re fully prepared, and he’s asked Congress for $2.5 billion to get ready. That’s the equivalent of 2 1/2 Mike Bloomberg presidential campaigns, so you know that’s a lot of money. Democrats say it’s not enough. I mean of course to fight the virus. Bloomberg’s opponents wish he wouldn’t spend a billion.
Anyway, we’ll decide it at the polls. At least some of us will.
Here’s what troubles me about our Democratic process. It’s too easy. When I voted for Nixon, I drove six miles through the country to vote. Gentleman farmer Tweet Watt handed me my ballot in an old two-room school house, I marked it and dropped it in a round metal ballot box.
If you couldn’t make it to the polls, you filled out an application, mailed it in and got an absentee ballot that you could mark at the kitchen table and drop in the mail.
Now some states are adopting laws to let anyone vote by mail if they want. Absentee ballots should be only for those who are sick, disabled or can’t get to the polls because of work, military deployment or other valid reasons. Plans to watch a marathon session of “Dr. Pimple Popper” shouldn’t qualify nor should fear of breathing the same air as Republicans or Democrats at the polls.
I’m sorry, but I think you ought to put yourself out a few minutes to vote and, if necessary, maybe stand in line in a school cafeteria or a firehouse.
A lot of patriots shed blood nearly 2 ½ centuries ago to secure the right to vote in the first place, not to mention suffering frostbitten feet, starvation rations and disease. Since then, a lot of more people have left home and fought in vicious wars to preserve our right to vote. Some are buried in foreign soil. Some were never found.
The least we can do is go to the polls and vote even if we miss lunch, and even in this time when the choices leave us shaking our heads. It’ll get better only if we care enough.
And now for something of little or no consequence:
March 14 is international Pi day, when math teachers around the world celebrate the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is about 3.14. Many celebrate Pi day with pizza, which is best as a circle, hand-tossed if you’re lucky.
Just a day later, the calendar date 3/15/20 will match Brunswick’s 31520 zip code. This was revealed to me by my chiropractor and friend Gene Brown.
Savannah has it better because its zip code falls on Pi day, the ramifications of which are still being determined by a team of mathematicians in a bunker in an undisclosed location.
My theory is this: A letter that would normally take two days to get from the Pizza Hut on Skidaway Road to the Chuck E. Cheese on Abercorn would take 3.14 days if mailed on Pi day, but I can’t prove it.
Enjoy a pie on Pi day and, on zip code day, think about how well the post office works. I heard a comedian say that the U.S. Postal Service is among the most remarkable things in the world. Where else can you walk into a place with a piece of paper and say, “Take this to Alaska for me,’’ and it gets done for 55 cents. You could also send a pie, but it would cost more.