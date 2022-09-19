Conditions were sunny in a couple of ways for Glynn County Democrats on Saturday.
First, on a day when there was a better than even chance of rain, the county party had fair skies and a nice sunset when they met at 6:30 p.m. at Mary Ross Park for their annual dinner.
Also, party leaders celebrated the sale of 370 tickets for the dinner that brought in a diverse mix of party faithful.
Among the statewide Democratic candidates meeting and greeting were Nakita Hemingway, who is running for agriculture commissioner, insurance commissioner candidate Janice Laws Robinson, Bee Nguyen and who is running for attorney general. Former Brunswick Mayor and County Commission candidate Cornell Harvey was there, as was Wade Herring, who is hopeful of unseating U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler.