Demere Road roundabout construction on track

Motorists may not have been appreciative Saturday when the ongoing project to replace the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Demere Road with a roundabout met with heavy Memorial Day traffic, but the project is on track to finish in August.
Most of the underground work — drainage, water and sewer utilities — was wrapped up over the past week, said Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin.
“They should be forming up the road next week. Our intent is to have some trafficable surface for the Fourth of July weekend,” Austin said.
By “trafficable” he means the first layer of asphalt, something solid enough for vehicles to drive on.
“They do it all the time on roads,” Austin said. “A lot of times...in subdivisions they’ll put on one layer and wait for the subdivision to get built out and then put the final layer in later.”
All work at the intersection should be complete in mid to late August, he said.
Contractors expect to keep at least one lane of Demere Road open at a time during most of the construction period, but Austin said a complete closure of the intersection may be necessary at some point near the end.
“We’re working on that, trying to narrow that window as short as possible,” Austin said.
Coming in at a little over $1.7 million, the cost of the project is nearly $1 million over the $850,000 budgeted in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will pitch in $118,020 to cover the cost of new pipes, according to Austin.
Unlike its sister roundabout at the other end of East Beach Causeway, the Demere Road one will include landscaping in the middle, the lack of which is a common complaint among island residents, Austin said.