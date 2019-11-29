Demand high for library meeting room

A meeting room that opened at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library in May has created the space to add more programs and meet the needs of the community for meeting space at the same time.
Lori Hull, manager of the library in downtown Brunswick, said a wide variety of activities are now held in the meeting rooms including luncheons, conferences, class reunions, training sessions and other public and private events.
“We’ve had a real nice mix of things,” Hull said. “We have not slowed down since we reopened.”
The library was closed for about seven months while the work to create the meeting space took place. Hull said the library offered offsite programs, and many patrons went to the library on St. Simons Island when her library was closed.
“The St. Simons library was inundated while we were closed,” she said.
Since the library reopened, the meeting room, which can be partitioned into three separate spaces, has been booked about 75 percent of the time, Hull said.
“We’ve been very pleased with it,” she said. “We’re constantly getting calls.”
The lack of a kitchen at the library has not stopped groups from hiring caterers to serve meals at luncheons, ceremonies, weddings and other events.
Groups as large as 300, from as far as Atlanta and Jacksonville, Fla., have gathered for different events in the library, often during regular library hours while regular activities are held. Hull said she and an assistant library director work with the groups, and no additional staff has been hired to help deal with the rental customers.
“We knew there was a need for it,” Hull said of the meeting space. “We were constantly asked about the availability for meeting room space at the library before the meeting room.”
Rooms must be booked at least 24 hours in advance and a deposit is required. Meeting rooms can also be reserved during non-library hours for an additional fee. Nonprofits get a 15 percent discount off the rental fee.
The rooms are equipped with projection equipment, microphones, a TV and click share to use with a computer.
The demand for meeting space at the library has exceeded expectations, Hull said.
“Now we have the flexibility to have our library programs, book clubs, summer reading programs and have meetings at the same time,” she said.
“So far, there have been no major issues.”