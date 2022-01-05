A widening stream of patients and soaring demand for COVID-19 tests are keeping health care personnel on their feet.
A new surge of COVID infections caused by its omicron variant is the reason for the patient increase and longer lines at health departments offering testing in the eight-county Coastal Health District.
On Tuesday, Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick was treating 31 COVID patients, more than double the 14 hospitalized with the virus Thursday. The hospital in St. Marys reported two.
From late December to Jan. 2, the number of COVID tests administered by health departments alone increased by 389%.
“We are definitely seeing a sharp increase in demand for testing throughout the district,” said Ginger Heidel, district risk communicator.
“Last week, the Coastal Health District collected more than 6,000 samples for testing at our six locations. Contrast that with the week prior, when we collected 1,227 samples, and you can see how sharply demand has risen.”
She said it is the biggest week-to-week jump in the district to date.
In Glynn County alone, the number of weekly test-seekers jumped from 376 in late December to 2,224 during the week ending Jan. 2.
“Our advice would be to preregister for a test with public health and have patience if there are lines at the testing sites,” Heidel said.
Of the six testing centers, two are in Chatham County, including one at the civic center. The other sites are in Glynn, Camden, Liberty and Effingham counties.
The testing site in Glynn County is 3011 Kemble Avenue, the parking lot across from the Emergency Care Center of Southeast Georgia Health System. Its hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing for COVID through public health is free.
“You don’t need an appointment to be tested in one of our testing sites, but you do need to preregister,” Heidel said. “Preregistration will help the line move more quickly at the testing site because all your information will already be in the system. All we’ll need to do is pull up your registration and collect the sample.”
Other testing sites can be found at gachd.org/covidtest.
“That’s where you’ll also find links for preregistration for our testing sites,” she said.
Other options exist.
“If there are long lines at our testing sites, you may also want to look at other local testing options via local clinics, pharmacies, and doctor’s offices.” Heidel said. “You can use a testing site locator on the Georgia Department of Public Health (web page), including those outside of public health.”
They can be found at dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
“However, please do not go to a hospital emergency room for testing unless you’re experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms requiring urgent medical attention,” Heidel said. “We need to keep hospital emergency rooms open and available for true medical emergencies, so these are not appropriate places for testing if you’re asymptomatic or your symptoms are mild.”
The rest of the nation is reporting an upsurge in COVID cases. Hospitals are filling up, prompting the governor of Maryland to declare a 30-day state of emergency.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omincron variant is respoinsible for 95% of the cases in the U.S.
President Joe Biden was scheduled to address the pandemic on national television Tuesday.
On a related matter, a limited supply of Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments have been initially doled out to federal pharmacy partners, which includes Walmart, Walgreen and the Good Neighbor Pharmacy Group, a group of small independent pharmacies.