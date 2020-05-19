Delta Air Lines' application to stop flights to the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport is no longer under consideration after a policy change at the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Due to a drop in passengers — largely a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and government-mandate shutdowns — Delta reduced the number of flights between Brunswick and Atlanta from three to one.
Delta couldn't completely stop flights because it accepted federal funding through the CARES Act, a $2 trillion relief bill meant to help businesses, health facilities and individual citizens get through the COVID-19 outbreak.
Any businesses that accepted the funding must offer minimum services until September, but the act allowed for exemptions.
Delta applied for such an exemption last month.
“The (DOT) issued a new policy statement, and in that docket it gave all the airlines eligibility to unilaterally reduce all their service by five percent," said Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission. "But also, contained in that, they can’t cease service to an area (where) they are the only carrier."
Delta is the only commercial airline serving the Brunswick airport, so the airline’s request for service suspension is no longer valid, he said.
“We’re increasing passenger loads on aircraft, which is good, and as more facilities continue to open we expect that to increase even further,” Burr said.
Burr said he heard nothing from Delta about stopping flights after September. In fact, the airline may begin offering more flights if demand picks back up, he said.