The first Delta CJR-900 landed Monday morning, marking the beginning of a new era at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
The new jets are larger than the ones Delta had been providing for flights to Atlanta. First-class seating from the Golden Isles was provided for the first time.
John Duncan, the airport’s operations coordinator, said the CJR-900 has 76 seats, including 12 first-class seats, which were sold out for the inaugural flight.
A CJR-700 will also provide service from Brunswick to Atlanta, with 69 seats and nine first-class seats.
“Sea Island is really driving this,” Duncan said of the demand for first-class seating.
“Once we went to two flights, we’re filling up,” he said.
Delta is currently providing two daily flights to Atlanta, with plans to add a third by this fall, said Rob Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission.
Plans for the larger jets were originally set to begin in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans, Burr said.
“it was on the schedule,” he said. “We’re happy to get it. We’re happy to get the morning flight back.”
A pilot shortage that is plaguing all airlines is the reason a third daily flight hasn’t begun, Burr said.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the new first-class service will make an “amazing difference.” Adding the third flight will also be a welcomed improvement in customer service, he said.
“It’s really like night and day,” he said. “It’s an upgrade we’ve waited for a long time.”
The larger jets show the demand for Atlanta flights is growing, McQuade said.
“This is a great thing for the Brunswick airport,” he said. “We’re thrilled to have the aircraft.”