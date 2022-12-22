Delta Airlines intended on four daily flights to the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport more than two years ago. Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Now there are only two daily flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport even though more flights are needed, said Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission.
“We have the demand,” Burr said. “The problem is the pilot shortage.”
While it could be as late as this summer before Delta adds a third daily flight to the Golden Isles, more passengers will soon be arriving and departing with the changes coming in May.
Currently, the jets serving the Golden Isles are CRJ-200 with a seating capacity of 50 passengers. Starting in May, the larger CRJ-700 and CRJ-900 aircraft, with a capacity of 69 or 76 passengers respectively, will begin serving the Golden Isles.
The larger aircraft will meet several demands passengers have asked for, including first-class seating and the capacity to handle additional and heavier luggage, such as golf clubs, Burr said.
“The larger aircraft capacity will help us accommodate the growing number of people who want to come directly into the Golden Isles and enjoy all the beauty and hospitality we have to offer,” Burr said. “We strongly encourage our residents and visitors to utilize our local airport not only to sustain this enhanced service but also to continue to create further expansion opportunities in the future.”
The airport serves around 80,000 passengers a year in daily flights to and from Atlanta.
The announcement, made by Delta Air Lines, marks the airline’s deepening commitment to local air service for the Golden Isles and surrounding communities.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau, expressed his excitement about the enhanced air service.
“This will allow our visitors and residents even easier access to Delta’s broad global network of connectivity,” he said. “Flying into the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport provides an incredible front door experience that gives passengers an amazing facility, free parking, and the opportunity to be at the beach or their home within minutes of their arrival.”