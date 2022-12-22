Delta Airlines intended on four daily flights to the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport more than two years ago. Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Now there are only two daily flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport even though more flights are needed, said Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission.

