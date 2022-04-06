Delta Airlines is preparing to resume three daily flights to Atlanta from Brunswick Golden Isles Airport beginning April 11.
The announcement was made at Tuesday’s Golden Isles Development Authority meeting.
It also was announced that there will be four Delta flights the last three Saturdays of April because the airline has the excess capacity, said Bob Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission.
The Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport will also host the commemorative Air Force Power History Tour of historic World War II aircraft May 18-22. Aircraft will include a B-29 Superfortress FIFI, a B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, a P-51 Mustang Gunfighter, a T-6 Texan and a Boeing Stearman.
Cockpit tours and rides will be offered on all the aircraft at different times and days during the event.
The Malcolm McKinnon Airport on St. Simons Island will host the Young Eagle Rally from 8 a.m. to noon on April 30. Free airplane rides will be offered to area youth between 8 and 17 years old as a way to encourage them to consider a career in aviation.
On a separate issue, Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, said the Golden Isles College and Career Academy is looking for a new CEO.
He said the new CEO will not have to spend as much time fundraising $30,000 in additional funding. That will give the new CEO more time to devote to workforce development, he said.
Board member Wayne Johnson said there was consideration of creating a workforce development position as an alternative.
Share the Future grants were awarded to Premier Printing and Mayfield Law, LLC for improvements to their buildings.