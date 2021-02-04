Georgia Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, is serving on the team of House Majority Caucus Whip Trey Kelley.
Kelley, R-Cedartown, announced the appointment this week.
“It’s very well organized and some of the sharpest people in the House serve on that team,” DeLoach said.
The team includes Reps. Mark Newton, R-Augusta, John LaHood, R-Valdosta, Vance Smith, R-Pine Mountain, Stan Gunter, R-Blairsville, Matthew Gambill, R-Cartersville, Houston Gaines, R-Athens, Noel Williams, R-Cordele, Ginny Ehrhart, R-Marietta, and Dale Washburn, R-Macon.
The appointment is for two years, concurrent with his term as District 167 representative.
“(The Whip team) is something I probably would not have asked for because it does involve a lot more work than most are used to,” he said. “You have plenty to do without that, and it makes it tough most days, but that’s OK. It’s an honor to be on there.”
The team keeps tabs on how fellow Republicans intend to vote. It makes sure legislation of interest to the political party moves smoothly through the process and that each member is educated on the various bills and resolutions.
Ideally, the outcome of a vote would be known before a bill or resolution even goes to the floor, he explained. The benefit is that the full General Assembly won’t spend time voting on doomed bills.
Republicans hold the majority in the House and Senate in the Georgia General Assembly.
The team helps other, less experienced legislators with the procedural particulars of processing bills and resolutions.
DeLoach emphasized that the job does not involve advocating for legislation. It’s simply a support team.
It’s ultimately up to legislators who write and sponsor a bill to curry votes.
“It’s not our job to go out and convince a member how to vote, but it is our job to know how they’re going to vote and be able to count the vote,” DeLoach said.
Each morning at 8 a.m., members of the Whip team meet to go over the various pieces of legislation they monitor. DeLoach said each representative brings a different area of interest to the team.
“By having that team together we’ll have somebody at the table who can explain that legislation,” DeLoach said. “It’s a well-organized process. Much more than when I was here before (from 1995-2005).”