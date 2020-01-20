Delicious Brunswick stew transcends time, place

I think it was a Saturday in the spring around 1978. The sun was out, and I sat on a couch in a five-room mill house in Belton, S.C., holding a bowl. If I’m right about the year, I was 28 and the real adults, Vonette’s grandparents, parents and her three aunts and an uncle were at the kitchen table with their own bowls in front of them. I was a grandchild-in-law.
It was my first taste of the Brunswick stew her grandmother, Bessie Irene Kelly, cooked twice a year. I took my first taste, and it reminded me slightly of something that came out of a can marked Poss’s when I was younger. That company was born in the 1920s when Ernest Poss started selling hand-canned barbecue and hash on the streets of Athens for a nickel a can. Tastes changed, and Poss is no longer on grocery shelves in Georgia and South Carolina.
How Castleberry’s survived while Poss did not is beyond me, but neither could match Grandmother Kelly’s stew cooked on a four-burner electric stove.
I think I may have held myself to three bowls, but I can’t swear to it.
I doubt anything like it will come up at the Kiwanis Club’s Stewbilee on Saturday when I’ll be judging for the 20-somethingth time. There are other events earlier in the day, but the stew is served up to ticket holders between 11 am. and 2 p.m.
Judging is a tough job, but we bear up.
The closest I’ve come to finding anything like what I ate in Belton was when an early version of the Brunswick Stewbilee was set up in front of old city hall. A team from Alabama ladled up a bowl that took me back to that mill house.
My own grandmother cooked a stew that was shoe peg corn, some canned roast beef and tomatoes, mostly, run through a sausage grinder and brought to a boil. It was edible and satisfying, but not nearly as tasty as any I’ll sample Saturday, God willing.
I was shocked to taste some exactly like Granny’s on a plate at Zeb Dean’s Barbecue on Highway 29 north of Danielsville. It’s one of those places that served it as a side to Zeb’s barbecue with two slices of light bread on the plate. That was before some infidel introduced unsweetened tea and burnt coffee houses in the south. And we wonder why there’s no civil discourse anymore.
There are a lot of ways to make Brunswick stew, and Grandmother Kelly’s was as simple a recipe as you’ll get. It had chicken, pork, beef, potatoes, tomatoes, corn, onions and a little ketchup. It was hot and, because she ran it through a sausage grinder before that last simmering, teeth were not required. I think you could have sucked it through a big milkshake straw. It was the very definition of comfort food, and you felt good eating it no matter who was president.
With few exceptions, the stew at the Stewbilee is like ice cream in that the worst I ever had was good.
But sometimes, people add some special spices that don’t seem to fit my idea of what stew should taste like, sort of like I don’t think mint should ever be a flavor for ice cream.
I like capers, but was amazed to find some in a stew one year. And sometimes, a stew doesn’t taste great because you sampled it behind one that was so good you wanted to go find the cook and hug him or her.
Ah, but people have different tastes, and some think vinegar improves it while others think it’s best to add some brown sugar. In some cases, it all depends on what someone’s grandmother or grandfather did.
Every self-respecting barbecue joint should have Brunswick stew on the menu, but unfortunately, that’s not the case especially in places where they pronounce it “stoo” instead of the proper “styew.”
It’s not on the menu at Buck’s Naked BBQ in Freeport, Maine, but it’s at Brunswick Barbecue & Brew in Brunswick, N.Y. The cook wasn’t in at Brunswick Barbecue and Brew, but the bartender told me over the phone he thinks it has chicken, pork, beef, carrots, celery and some other stuff. Given the geography, the tea is probably unsweetened.
Years ago, I found a place in Brunswick, Maine, that served Brunswick stew.
If I remember correctly, the owner said he put a little seafood in it.
The local version of Brunswick stew has a lot of ingredients, but I draw the line — a heavy, red line at that — with seafood. Might as well toss in some okra and make it gumbo.
It has to have potatoes, corn and tomatoes and people add other vegetables, usually lima beans or English peas, to give it color. My tongue is a sorry judge of color, so that doesn’t matter so much to me on a personal level.
Moving the Stewbilee to January from October works for me.
We’ve had some hot Octobers, and, for me, stew is a cool or cold weather dish. It’s probably best eaten when the weather is bone-chilling, and it warms from the inside out.
I always try to eat lightly before the Stewbilee, usually a small bowl of rice cereal, and I recommend you do the same.
It’s the one day when breakfast isn’t the most important meal of the day.
Saturday stew teams will vie for prizes awarded by the panel of judges and from the diners. Maybe it’s because of the peoples’ choice award that the cooking teams are as nice as any Chick-fil-A employee, and that’s saying something. Serving stew seems to be their pleasure.
Restaurants, caterers, schools cafeterias and College of Coastal Georgia have fielded teams, and there are teams that cook stew just a few times a year for the fun of the competition and to help boost the Kiwanis Club’s charities.
It leaves a good taste in your mouth in more ways than one.