Like Gov. Brian Kemp, they are Republicans, and like the governor, they believe local control is the better option when dealing with COVID-19.
What’s happening today across Georgia, the nation and the world is unprecedented in the lifetime of anyone living today, Sen. William Ligon and Rep. Jeff Jones are quick to remind critics of how Kemp is handling the coronavirus pandemic.
The two members of Glynn County’s delegation to the Georgia General Assembly approved of the governor’s actions.
“Our governor and his task force have given local jurisdictions as few mandates as possible but provided guidance for local officials to follow,” Ligon said. “Different regions of the state need flexibility. The hot spots, such as Rome, Cartersville, and Albany, have been addressed and efforts there are ongoing. Atlanta concerns me, but Mayor Bottoms has taken the appropriate action there.”
Hundreds of coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Atlanta region, more than anyplace else in the state.
As of noon Tuesday, state health officials were reporting 3,817 cases of the virus in the state. Four of the top five counties with the most cases in the state are either part of the city or region and account for 1,377 cases.
“The epidemiologists are working to contain the growth of cases by tracking contacts of people who are testing positive,” Ligon said. “The state has not yet mandated that those over 60 and those at risk should shelter in place, but it is strongly recommended. Perhaps that should be a mandate for the next month.”
Ligon said the concept of social distancing is yielding promising results.
“We were doubling in cases here in Georgia about every three days,” he said. “That appears to have slowed now. We just need to continue to be vigilant.”
Rep. Jones is confident the governor is applying the right strategy.
“Gov. Kemp and his medical advisors continue to evaluate the ‘local control’ directive and continue to be confident, as much as any of us can be confident in this uncharted territory, that this is the right decision for Georgia,” he said.
Skeptics of Kemp’s plan are urging, if not demanding, that Kemp order Georgia’s population to shelter in place.
Jones points at New York City, which he calls the epicenter of the pandemic, as an example of why that strategy may be flawed.
“Would it surprise you to learn that New York Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo has now said he is not sure if closing all businesses, keeping everyone home was ‘the best public health strategy’?” Jones said.
Individuals will determine how the state fares.
“Let’s each and every one of us practice personal responsibility,” he said. “But shouldn’t this be every day, not just CV-19 pandemic time? Be hyper-hygienic; keep physically separated, not ‘socially distanced’ but physically distanced.
“We will get through this. And even after we do this season, CV-19 will be back in the fall, but America will be ready. We each individually, and as families will be ready.”