Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission deferred a decision on recent plans for a new apartment complex on U.S. 17 just inside the city limits.

Commissioners were reluctant to grant approval due to the construction plans including substantially fewer parking spaces than city code requires. They voted to consider the application again in the next 60 days.

