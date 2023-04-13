Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission deferred a decision on recent plans for a new apartment complex on U.S. 17 just inside the city limits.
Commissioners were reluctant to grant approval due to the construction plans including substantially fewer parking spaces than city code requires. They voted to consider the application again in the next 60 days.
Another 60-day delay could kill the project, said Wesley Franks with Roberts Civil Engineering, the architect for the project.
At issue is the parking. Maritime Homes LLC, owned by local developer Vassa Cate, is proposing to provide around 100 fewer parking spaces than required – 1.5 parking spaces per residential unit instead of two, the city’s current minimum.
If the planning commission had concerns about the reduction, city Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter noted the complex will share parking with the second phase of the project, adjacent commercial units and a townhome development.
The most recent plans for the complex — called Island View and slated for 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave. — show 204 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure.
A very rough sketch-out of the location of additional parking was shown Wednesday, but the blueprints for the second phase were not presented.
Aside from the parking, Hunter said the proposal meets city code requirements and recommended the PAC approve the plans with the parking reduction.
Planning Commissioner David Bower did not want to approve the parking reduction as is. He gave a few recommendations, including reducing the number of apartment units further. But he did not feel it was a good idea to go ahead with the request, given the project will be constructed in two phases and the commission has no idea when the second phase will begin.
“What we have here is a whim and a prayer,” Bowers said. “... This plan is not ready.”
Commissioners William Kitts and Delores Harrison concurred. Harrison wanted to see more of an effort to comply with parking regulations. Kitts suggested raising the apartment buildings and putting more parking underneath. The buildings are below the city’s maximum height limit.
In the same vein, Commissioner Anita Collins said the developer hasn’t made enough of an effort to meet the parking regulations or work with nearby neighborhoods, like the Marshview condo complex and Riverside neighborhood.
“I think everyone on the commission would like a development in this area. A development that’s well thought out, that invites community and works with Marshview, for example. I’m not in favor of the commission approving this when we know the community has concerns about it,” Collins said.
The development has received pushback from residents and environmental advocates. Residents of Marshview, many of whom were in attendance Wednesday, say it will cause flooding by impeding stormwater drainage. They also say the developer is failing to take steps to stop construction-related dust from blanketing the complex, among other things.
At a PAC work session last month, Alice Keyes with the environmental advocacy group One Hundred Miles said plans fail to abide by the city’s Glynn Avenue Design Framework, which places additional restrictions on developments along U.S. 17 to encourage public access to the marshfront, “human-scaled” development and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.
Franks, speaking for the developer, said the parking reduction is based on real-world experience with apartment complexes of similar scale. He also noted much of the Glynn Avenue Design Framework is recommendations, but the developer is adhering to all requirements in it.
Harrison asked if the businesses that will be occupying the commercial units were made aware that they’ll be sharing their parking with the apartment complex. Franks said no businesses are lined up to occupy the units.
Redwood Street, which is across U.S. 17 from the apartment’s exit, is already very congested exiting onto the highway and not very safe, Bowers said. Adding additional traffic there will make matters worse and potentially cause collisions, he said.
Bowers said the developer should push for a traffic light at the intersection.
Franks said the Georgia Department of Transportation – which has jurisdiction over the highway – had studied the intersection and would not likely approve a traffic light there.
“Their (GDOT’s) antiquated way will have 10 people dead before getting a traffic light,” Bowers said.
During a public hearing on the application, Jazz Watson, a justice strategist with One Hundred Miles, said the property is one of the last undeveloped pieces of land in the city limits and needs to be handled carefully. Citizens and commissioners have stated again and again that the development doesn’t comply with the vision the Glynn Avenue Design Framework espouses. He asked the PAC to deny the application.
Mary McFadden, a Marshview resident, has in the past told the PAC that the stormwater drainage on the property isn’t adequate and will cause flooding at the condo complex. She said the developer hasn’t provided a good enough barrier between the apartment and Marshview.
Fellow residents Les Klinefelter and Helen Stapleton also asked the commission to deny it. The developers have not been respectful of neighbors, Stapleton said, and it is much harder to turn onto U.S. 17.
Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie took the podium at the public hearing as well, speaking both as a city official and a resident of Brunswick.
She said she believed Hunter had done his due diligence before making the recommendation to approve it. As a relative newcomer to the city, she wants to see more development. She’s glad Cate had the former Golden Isles Inn, a derelict hotel that was once on the property, demolished. There are properties around the city that are derelict and major projects sitting at a standstill.
While it may not be ideal, the city needs more development to be a dynamic and growing community, and it needs housing development to help drive down housing costs.
“I understand the concerns of Marshview. It’s in their front yard … and I think they should have their voice, but I also think we should consider the benefit to the whole community,” McDuffie said.
After the hearing, PAC Chairman Lance Sabbe said he did not believe the parking reduction was adequate, echoing Harrison’s suggestions.
Bowers made a motion to defer the application for further consideration and give the developer time to meet the city’s parking requirements.
“I see no reason to move forward at this time. I move to defer it for 60 days,” Bowers said.
The motion passed 4-1. Sabbe opposed the vote. He felt the PAC will just get the same application in 60 days. He said they could have made a recommendation to the City Commission – which has final say – and incorporated their concerns into that recommendation.
In other business, the PAC voted to approve a request to split a parcel at 1200 Gloucester St. into three. According to the application, the request is to re-divide the property, which it notes was not always one piece.
Most of the property is paved over but vacant. It is formerly the location of a car dealership, according to city documents. A renovated building that was once an Amoco station, built in the 1950s, sits on the Gloucester Street side. The former station will remain at 1200 Gloucester St., with two separate parcels behind it fronting on Wolfe and Albany streets.
“Future owners will decide (how to use the land),” states the application, filed by Karen North. “Until sold, the land (will) remain as is.”