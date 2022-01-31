Del Sur to open Brunswick restaurant

Del Sur Artisan Eats on St. Simons Island will open an outpost in Brunswick on Wednesday. The new location, at 2700 Parkwood Drive, is in close proximity to Southeast Georgia Health System.

The Del Sur Café, 2700 Parkwood Drive, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The new eatery will serve breakfast and lunch, including pastries, coffee, salads, sandwiches, bowls and other items, including Empañadas del Sur. Beer and wine will also be among the offerings.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

C.B. Greer hosts 5K to honor former educator

C.B. Greer hosts 5K to honor former educator

Students at C.B. Greer tossed confetti in the air Saturday as they tore across the starting line in the first ever Jake McHargue Fun Run, renamed for a beloved special education teacher who, students and co-workers said, lit up every life and room.

Community leaders talk math

Community leaders talk math

It’s no secret that math triggers anxiety in some adults, a lack of confidence that is often transmitted from parent to child.

Senate candidate returns to Golden Isles

Senate candidate returns to Golden Isles

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black believes it is to a two-candidate race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate and a chance to face incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election.