Del Sur to open Brunswick restaurant
Del Sur Artisan Eats on St. Simons Island will open an outpost in Brunswick on Wednesday. The new location, at 2700 Parkwood Drive, is in close proximity to Southeast Georgia Health System.
The Del Sur Café, 2700 Parkwood Drive, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The new eatery will serve breakfast and lunch, including pastries, coffee, salads, sandwiches, bowls and other items, including Empañadas del Sur. Beer and wine will also be among the offerings.
