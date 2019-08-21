Local defense attorney and former state court public defender Reid Zeh turned himself in at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday after being sought by Glynn County Police on various charges. A press release late Tuesday night from the police said the police were looking to arrest Zeh, but that he had avoided apprehension.
Glynn County Police Department spokesman Brandon Kondo said in a release that Zeh is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of robbery, battery and kidnapping. The release also states that the charges are related to family violence.
Kondo said that the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident can call the police’s Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.
Zeh has had multiple run-ins with the law over the last two years.
In March 2018, Zeh was charged with simple assault for allegedly attacking a man in the King and Prince Hotel bar on St. Simons Island. According to a police report on the incident, Zeh allegedly attacked the man because he was with a woman Zeh may have been romantically involved with.
He turned himself in to the Glynn County Detention Center following the incident.
Zeh declined to comment at the time, simply stating that there are “two sides to every story.”
Later that same year in June, Zeh was arrested and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane after police allegedly warned him to stay home because he was intoxicated.
Before that arrest, Zeh had allegedly driven into the front porch of a woman’s St. Simons Island home before driving home himself.
According to a police report on the incident, an officer met Zeh at his home. The report alleged Zeh was intoxicated and that the officer advised him to stay home.
The same officer allegedly spotted Zeh’s car later in a restaurant parking lot. Following him from the establishment, the police report alleged that Zeh drove erratically, crossed Frederica Road’s center line several times and nearly hit a tree.