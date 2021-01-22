The attorney for the man who videoed the chase that ended in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery last February says his client is being denied his right to a speedy trial on murder charges, arguing that the COVID-19 pandemic is no excuse.
William "Roddie" Bryan is one of three men jailed on felony murder and other charges in connection with the death of Arbery, 25, who was shot dead Feb. 23 in Satilla Shores. Bryan joined Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael in pursuit of Arbery that day, following behind in his pickup truck and taking cell phone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery three times.
The McMichaels, who have pleaded innocent, and Bryan are charged in the death of Arbery and remain incarcerated in the Glynn County Detention Center.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Bryan on May 21, two weeks after arresting the McMichaels. All have been in jail since, each having been denied bond during hearings last summer.
Jury trials and jury selections have been suspended since March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions. On Jan. 8, the Georgia Supreme Court announced that jury trials will remain suspended statewide through at least Feb. 7.
In the motion filed Monday, attorney Kevin Gough argues that Bryan's chances of going to trial before the one-year mark of his arrest are slim, constituting a denial of his right to a speedy trial.
Gough said the threat of COVID-19 infection is now greater than it was at any time since jury trials were suspended. He further argues that the threat of COVID-19 is not sufficient to delay the trial of his client.
"Defendant notes that the prevalence of COVID-19 is now substantially higher than it was when the first emergency order was entered and during the 'shelter-in-place' imposed earlier this year," the motion states. "The prevalence of COVID-19 is likely to remain elevated well beyond those numbers through the Fall of 2021 and perhaps even through the Spring of 2022. The 'window' within which to most safely try this case passed in the summer months of 2020."
The recent acceptance of video testimony by law enforcement officers and others in courtroom proceedings has made it easier to conduct jury trials, Gough states in the motion filed in Superior Court. Despite this, Gough argues, it is not likely state prosecutors will be prepared to present their case against Bryan by May, the one-year mark of his arrest.
Gough's motion calls for "an evidentiary hearing and pre-trial ruling" on his claims of a "speedy trial violation."
The case is being prosecuted by the Cobb County District Attorney's Office, which has until Jan. 31 to respond to the motion, said Cobb County DA spokeswoman Kimberly Isaza. Joyette Holmes was Cobb's DA when the state Attorney General's Office assigned the case in May. However, Flynn D. Broady is now Cobb's DA, winning the office in the November election.
The leadership change has no bearing on the eventual trial and the Cobb DA's office is still moving forward with prosecution of the three defendants, Isaza said.
Judge Timothy R. Walmsley of Chatham County Superior Court in Savannah is presiding. Glynn County Superior Court judges recused themselves.
In an unusual follow up motion Thursday, Gough suggested Walmsley might show bias against his client because of the success of Democrats in recent elections and Gough's assessment that most Blacks are Democrats. Arbery was Black; all three defendants are White.
Gough said the followup motion also "applies to newly elected District Attorney Flynn Broady," who is Black.
The motion states that "Cobb County turned blue in the 2020 election cycle" and that 'Chatham County ... voted heavily in favor of Democrats during the November election cycle ... '
"Given the racially and politically charged nature of this high profile case, and the near mathematical impossibility of a locally elected public official winning re-election in 2022 without substantial support with the black and Democratic communities in Chatham County, Ga, there is a legitimate concern that the court will be the subject of increasing and overwhelming pressure to rule adversely to the defendants in this case," the motion states.
The motion hypothesizes that the possible recusal of "either the district attorney or the presiding judge" for political reasons would cause "further delay in the trial of this case."