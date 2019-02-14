Two men appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, charged in a second case related to the theft of explosives and small arms ammunition from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay over a period of around four years. Each of the four men in a related case have all pleaded guilty.
Alex Cribb and Tyler Wallace are accused of conspiracy, possession of stolen explosive materials and theft of government property for — while they served as Marines at Kings Bay between September 2010 and July 2014 — taking the munitions from the armory, burying them at the “shoot house” on the base, then taking and burying them at a St. Marys property owned by one of the defendants in the first case, Sean Patrick Reardon.
Like the other four men, Cribb and Wallace both received pretrial release, in this case, involved third parties vouching for each defendant, on penalty of $20,000 if they fail to comply with the pretrial release agreement. That allows Cribb to return to his residence in Florida, and Wallace to return to Texas, in between court dates and any other mandated appearances.
Also making his first appearance Tuesday was Vincent Sanders, accused in an unrelated case of possession and distribution of child pornography in Camden County. The indictment states Sanders, on Aug. 28, 2018, distributed or attempted to distribute sexually explicit images of people younger than 18.
The possession charge is an accusation he, on Sept. 25, 2018, had at least one sexually explicit image of a minor younger than 12 years old.
Sanders received a pretrial release bond of $25,000, which allows him to return to his current residence in Tennessee.
In the Glynn County drug shed case, the court entered the judgment as to Anthony Bernard Lewis, who previously pleaded guilty to a lesser-included offense of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing cocaine and marijuana. He received a sentence of three years and six months in prison and three years’ supervised release.