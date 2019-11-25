A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday in Glynn County Superior Court to a dozen charges related to online activity in which he pretended to be a teenager in order to get boys and girls to send him sexually explicit photographs.
Michael Brahan Lovell Jr. admitted to seven counts of sexual exploitation of children, three counts of obscene internet contact with a child and two counts of electronically furnishing obscene material to minors. The guilty plea was an open one, meaning the prosecution and defense did not work out an agreed sentence ahead of time.
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Buscemi said Lovell created fake social media profiles using photos of a 15-year-old boy who was also a victim in this matter, and pretended to be a teen in order to trade obscene images with other victims in the matter, which he later confessed to law enforcement.
Because of mandatory minimums, Lovell will serve at least five years in prison. His sentencing date was not set by press time.
In other recent pleas, Lewis Eugene Powers, 33, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to police statements from the time, Powers walked into a woman’s home near Cate Road in September 2018, went into her bedroom and drew a gun on her. Police stated Powers threatened the woman and demanded her car keys.
After an unusual circumstance in which he needed her help with starting the vehicle, a 2012 Kia Soul, Powers took it and the woman’s son called 911.
Powers received a sentence of 20 years in prison and 20 years probation.
Robert Carter Way Jr., 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in violation of the state Family Violence Act. He was accused of attacking his father in the back with a hammer in March. Way received a sentence of 180 days confinement, 20 years probation and a $1,500 fine. He also must complete a religious drug and alcohol rehabilitation program at Hudson Hill Ministries in Chauncey.
Calvin Vernon Whaley, 58, pleaded guilty to simple assault — he’d been charged with that, aggravated assault and simple battery. Whaley received a sentence of 12 months’ probation, a $500 fine and must complete an anger management program.
Taji Dante Glenn, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and criminal trespass. He received a sentence of 24 hours’ confinement and 15 years’ probation, which is to run concurrent with a Thomas County sentence.