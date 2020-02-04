A Glynn County grand jury returned a small number of indictments last week, but in one case, a man previously indicted now faces 14 additional counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
A previous grand jury indicted Cameron Henry Hopkins on July 31, 2019, on sex charges — two counts of sexual battery against a child under 16, and one count each of rape, statutory rape, child molestation, and aggravated child molestation for crimes allegedly committed against a girl in February and June 2019.
According to the new indictment, Hopkins, 30, also took a photo of the victim in a state of undress. Other child pornography in his possession included four videos and nine photographs.
The only other indictment was of Matthew Laroche for first-degree burglary and entering an automobile. Laroche allegedly went into another man’s residence on Aug. 12 in the 100 block of Taylors Drive with the intent to commit a theft, and went into a different person’s gray 2009 Toyota Highlander the same day with the same intentions.
In recent superior court activity, prosecutors dismissed the indictment against Sheldon Slade Foster, who pleaded to an accusation on new charges Jan. 27. Foster pleaded guilty to battery, simple battery, third-degree cruelty to children, hindering an emergency phone call and terroristic threats.
According to the original indictment, Foster hit a man in the head with a dining room table in the presence of a child, shoved a woman through a door, tossed the woman’s purse into the woods and sent a threatening text message.
Donna Lynn Brilinski, who was indicted on a habitual violator charge for driving under the influence, pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to DUI and simple assault. She received a sentence of 90 days in jail and five years probation.
Gary Arthur Borgstahl Jr. pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of pointing a gun at anotherperson. He originally faced two aggravated assault counts but will serve one year probation. He was accused of taking a black 12-gauge shotgun and shooting it at someone.
Jordi Antonio Sosa pleaded guilty as a first-offender to aggravated assault, and received a sentence of seven years probation and a $1,500 fine. Sosa also has to pay $3,368 in restitution. The fine gets waived if he pays the restitution within two years.