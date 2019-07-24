A man accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a woman pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge Tuesday in U.S. District Court, avoiding the possibility of a lifetime mandatory minimum prison sentence.
Makeda Ligear Atkinson, 44, admitted to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and hydromorphone between September 2017 and January 2018.
A federal criminal accusation filed against him and co-defendant Donald Steven Adams stated the victim called Atkinson to set up a deal for $40 of heroin and hydromorphone. Adams later carried out the deal in person. Family found the victim the next day dead from what the autopsy report listed as acute fentanyl toxicity.
Glynn County Police Investigator Stephan Lowrey testified that law enforcement conducted four controlled buys from Atkinson as part of their investigation, obtaining what later tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and hydromorphone. He said on Sept. 23, 2018, Atkinson waived his Miranda rights and confessed to Lowrey and an FBI agent during an interrogation.
This confession was a matter of some contention earlier in the prosecution, but federal Magistrate Judge Benjamin Cheesbro ruled Atkinson’s statements were voluntary, and the court adopted that report and recommendation to allow the statements to remain part of the record.
Atkinson faces a possible maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a minimum three years’ supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will dismiss the five other counts, at sentencing, on which he’s indicted.
Counts 2, 4, 5 and 6 all had the same possible penalties as the conspiracy charge to which Atkinson pleaded. Each could have been worse, because prosecutors filed notice to introduce evidence of prior bad acts, which would have increased the maximum penalties to 30 years in prison and a minimum of six years’ supervised release.
Count 3 — distribution of fentanyl and hyrdromorphone resulting in death — because of Atkinson’s prior convictions, had potential of a mandatory minimum of life in prison and a minimum of six years’ supervised release.
A sentencing date has yet to be announced.