One of the defendants in a case that left a local mother dead by fentanyl overdose received a sentence of 10 years and six months in federal prison Tuesday.
Donald Steven Adams pleaded guilty in May 2019 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and hydromorphone. According to police statements at the time and in subsequent court hearings, Adams and Makeda Ligear Atkinson dealt the substances in Brunswick at least between September 2017 and January 2018.
In December 2017, the victim used her mother’s phone to contact Atkinson to set up a buy of $40 worth of what was supposed to be heroin and hydromorphone. Adams physically completed the deal.
According to the criminal complaint filed by an FBI special agent assigned to the case, the victim’s father told a 911 dispatcher the next day that he came home and his granddaughter told him his daughter, her mother, was asleep in the bathroom. He discovered her in the bathroom, unresponsive. Police arrived to find her dead, and nearby was a plastic bag with drug paraphernalia.
For pleading guilty, Adams avoided a life term under a charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, which the U.S. Attorney’s Office dismissed as a condition of the plea. Adams received slightly more than half the maximum penalty in prison time, along with three years supervised release. The sentence came following an unusually lengthy, nearly three-hour hearing.
Adams’ sentence was a notable downward departure from the sentencing guidelines, which all else being equal suggested a prison term of 11 years and three months in prison to 14 years.
Warren Sinepha, who earlier pleaded guilty to bank robbery, also received his sentence Tuesday. He’s to serve two years and 11 months in federal prison, along with three years’ supervised release and restitution of $1,192.
The court ordered $1,150 of the recovered cash transferred to the court clerk for disbursement.