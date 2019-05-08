Today’s veteran: Tom Tilley, 71
Born: McCarr, Ky.
Residence: Jesup
Service: Army, 7 years
Duties: Infantry; Army Ranger long-range reconnaissance
Rank: Staff sergeant
Recognitons: Purple Heart Medal; Bronze Star Medal with valor (four times); Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Combat Air Medal; Army Commendation Medal (with V for valor); National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal
Duty stations: Vietnam (three times); Germany; Fort Gordon; Fort Lewis, Wash; Fort Rucker, Ala.
His story: Tom Tilley was 17 years old when he enlisted in the Army to get out of a difficult family situation.
He wanted to be a combat engineer so he would have a skill when he got out of the Army, but his recruiter told him his test scores were not high enough. He learned there were plenty of infantry jobs available.
Tilley said he knew the war in Vietnam had just started, and he expected he’d be among the soldiers sent to Southeast Asia. He was correct.
Shortly after he turned 18 years old, he traveled by ship to Vietnam to join a platoon with the 4th Infantry Division.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” he said.
On his fourth day there, his unit suffered heavy losses in the battle of Dak To, first from friendly mortar and artillery fire after the wrong coordinates were called in, then by an attack by an estimated 7,000 enemy troops.
“Our platoon got hit, and we lost our medic that day,” he said. “That was a nightmare that day. You don’t have time to think. You rely on your training.”
During the first eight months of his first tour of duty, Tilley said his platoon was in the jungle close to six months. He kept earning promotions, and volunteered to served in a long-range reconnaissance team assigned to an Army Ranger unit.
He and three or four other soldiers would go into the jungle initially to look for the enemy.
“We were looking for base camps, ammo dumps, troop movements. Our job was not to be seen,” he said.
“The 4th Division spent more time in the field than another other unit in the Army.”
He kept earning promotions extending his first tour of duty in Vietnam another six months. At the age of 19, he became the Army’s youngest staff sergeant. Three soldiers from the division each earned a Medal of Honor for heroism in 1967.
Later, his unit set up booby traps with explosives along enemy trails. If an explosive failed to detonate, Tilley said the soldier who set up the trap was responsible for removing the explosive.
Tilley left the Army after he returned from Vietnam but decided to re-enlist 11 months later. Five days later, he was back in Vietnam doing long range reconnaissance missions to seek enemy positions for the 75th Army Ranger Battalion.
“Sometimes you were close enough to touch them,” he said.
The team would look for telltale signs that could provide information about enemy troop movements. Details included whether the soldiers were dirty or clean, if they had recent haircuts, and if their packs were empty or full.
“You were scared all the time,” he said. “You were outgunned.”
When they were discovered, his team did the only thing they could to survive.
“We ran,” he said. “We did not try to fight it out with them. What people don’t understand is the sheer fear you got.”
His tour of duty in Vietnam ended when he stepped on a land mine with a bad fuse. Tilley managed to get far enough away to survive the blast that caused multiple casualties. He crawled to a radio and called for help, even though he couldn’t hear and was uncertain if his message was received.
He still deals with the memories of his time in Vietnam and the men he served with who lost their lives and those who survived.
“To this day I question some of the decisions I’ve made,” he said.
Tilley said he is a member of the Vietnam Combat Group, a local support group that helps combat veterans deal with memories of war.
Despite surviving three tours of duty in Vietnam, Tilley said he is grateful for the lessons learned as a soldier.
“The military saved me,” he said. “It taught me to be responsible.”
