The matter of who will be the permanent chief of the Glynn County Police Department remains up in the air as county officials await developments in charges against current Chief John Powell and an investigation into the handling of the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.
“It’s just been deferred to an indefinite time,” said Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning. “It seems like some of the board members wanted to look into some things before we make a decision.”
On June 25, the commission came together to discuss two suggested actions — making interim GCPD Chief Jay Wiggins the permanent top cop and moving Powell into his original role of community services director.
Two members of the commission were absent and the remainder felt all needed to be present and that they needed more time to consider the matter. No action was taken that night.
The commission’s next meeting is planned for Thursday, but the item isn’t on the agenda.
“It may come up, it may not come up,” Browning said.
He pointed to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into local law enforcement’s handling of the slaying of Arbery and Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson’s recusal in another matter related to Powell by way of explanation.
In her place, a new district attorney was appointed to prosecute charges brought against Powell following a scandal around a joint city-county narcotics squad, which was later dissolved, in 2019. Powell was originally put on administrative leave so he could fight the charges in court.
“I think that the board is willing to hopefully see some progress made with the new DA in addressing the indictments against John and the other police officers,” Browning said.
Browning has historically supported the chief, at least until the conclusion of the court case against him.
Commissioner David O’Quinn has not been shy about his desire to see Powell fired over the police department’s role in Arbery’s shooting.
“I think we need to move forward sooner than later, and I made my views concerning John Powell public,” O’Quinn said. “I don’t think I need to reiterate that point.”
In a statement earlier this year, the county said DA Johnson’s office advised police not to arrest the alleged perpetrators, Gregory McMichael and his adult son, Travis, but Johnson denies the claim.
Both remained free until their arrest by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in May. They are charged with felony and malice murder.
More than just firing Powell, O’Quinn said the county should appoint Wiggins permanent chief to bring some stability to the police department.
“When you lead an organization, there needs to be a certainty about who’s in charge and who’s going to be in charge for a while,” O’Quinn said. “Making changes and getting people to buy into them long-term requires permanency.”
Commissioner Allen Booker has remained largely neutral. On Friday, he said he’s going to keep his opinion to himself until more of the ongoing investigations into the events of Feb. 23 and other issues are wrapped up.