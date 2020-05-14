Atlanta-based criminal defense attorneys Robert G. “Bob” Rubin and Jason B. Sheffield announced Thursday that they will represent Glynn County resident Travis McMichael, who is accused of fatally shooting the unarmed Ahmaud Arbery on a neighborhood street in the Satilla Shores community on Feb. 23.
McMichael, 34, and his father, Gregory McMichael, 64, were arrested May 7 by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents. Both remain without bail in the Glynn County Detention Center, each charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Ruben and Sheffield are part of the Decatur law firm of Peters, Rubin, Sheffield & Hodges.
The attorney said they believe Travis McMichael is “not guilty of the charges against him,” according to a statement from the law firm. Video of the shooting that was leaked to the media last week raised furor over the case. The video captures Travis McMichael firing a shotgun three times at close range as he and Arbery struggle for possession of the gun, a deadly ending to an incident that began when the McMichaels armed themselves and pursued Arbery through the neighborhood in a pickup truck.
“Travis has been vilified before (his) voice could even be heard,” Rubin said. “In a case such as this that is already highly publicized, it is imperative that no one rush to judgment and to allow the legal process to run its course.”
Macon criminal defense lawyers Franklin J. Hogue and Laura D. Hogue will represent Gregory McMichael. The husband-and-wife team are part of the Hogue, Hogue, Fitzgerald & Griffin law firm.
“So often the public accepts a narrative driven by an incomplete set of facts, one that often vilifies a good person, based on a rush to judgement, which has happened in this case,” Laura Hogue said in a statement Friday.
Cobb County Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Joyette M. Holmes is the prosecutor.
